Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Marc Marquez MotoGP crash

Aprilia’s Massimo Rivola says Marco Bezzecchi has escaped serious injury following his MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix crash with Marc Marquez on Sunday.

The Italian qualified on pole but once again dropped down the order at the start, forcing him into a repeat of his sprint recovery from Saturday at Mandalika.

But the race ended for Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 7 when he made an ambitious move to overtake world champion Marc Marquez and ran into the back of his Ducati.

The violent crash resulted in a collarbone fracture for Marquez, who will return to Spain to evaluate the next stages of his recovery.

Bezzecchi was taken to a local hospital for checks, but was diagnosed with no serious injuries.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The stewards have deferred a decision on the incident until they are able to speak with Bezzecchi.

“Strange is maybe not really the right wording, but showing a great speed of all the Aprilias,” Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said.

“Pity to have only two riders. Marco I think was clearly the fastest rider during this weekend, so obviously the expectation was very high. Shit happens. This is racing at the end.

“Marco is ok. We just got the news from Dr Charte that he was brought to the hospital for a scan and there’s no broken bones.

“He has a lot of pain, maybe the pain is also some of the two crashes: the one of Motegi and this one.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“First of all, we need to apologise to Marc. What happened, ok it’s racing, but it’s also very bad when we see crashes and you are part of putting someone out of a race.

“So, apologies to him and his team.”

Bezzecchi apologised to Marquez after the crash, with the latter later saying that he accepted it and understood it as a race incident.

Rivola added: “I saw Davide Tardozzi and apologised to him, and he said also Marco apologised to Marc twice.

“But that’s it. It’s really something that we would like to avoid seeing, but in this kind of competition we know how tight MotoGP is, how the performance is so close, and they are all warriors trying to get the best out of the bike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe not thinking too much about strategy, because clearly he had the pace to recovery. He did it yesterday in half the number of laps.”