“Sad” Marc Marquez reacts to latest MotoGP injury after Marco Bezzecchi clash

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he is “sad” to have suffered an injury to his right collarbone after a collision with Marco Bezzecchi in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider was looking to mount a recovery from ninth on the grid after a difficult weekend at Mandalika for the Italian manufacturer.

Feeling like he made a breakthrough with his bike in the warm-up, Marc Marquez’s race only lasted six corners as he was taken out in a fast crash at Turn 7 by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

The Italian was once again forced into a recovery after a bad start from pole dropped him to seventh, with Bezzecchi attempting a move on the inside of Turn 7 that proved too ambitious.

Marquez immediately looked in discomfort with his right shoulder and has since been diagnosed with a fracture in his collarbone, while ligament damage is also suspected.

He is due to fly to Madrid tonight to evaluate his recovery options.

Speaking about the incident, he said Bezzecchi apologised to him and that it was a crash that ‘can happen’ in racing.

“So, not the best way to celebrate the championship,” Marquez said.

“Looks like this Mandalika GP has been a bit difficult, but today I started to feel better and better, especially in the warm-up.

“We did a big step and the race I cannot say [what was possible] because [I only did] five, six corners.

“It’s true that I’m sad because I have some injury in my right collarbone. But from a race incident.

“In the end, Marco Bezzecchi already came to me and said sorry.

“This happens. It’s something that sometimes I will do, sometimes somebody else will do, but it was not on purpose.

“So, Marco accepts it was his fault.

“Let’s see if we can fly as soon as possible to Madrid and try to understand with the doctors exactly what I have and try to come back as soon as possible, but inside the limits of the recovery.”

Bezzecchi is also being evaluated for injury, while the stewards are investigating the collision.

Marquez’s injury caused initial great concern given the problems he previously had with his right arm in 2020.

Neither factory Ducati rider finished the Indonesian Grand Prix, with Marquez’s team-mate Pecco Bagnaia crashing out of last place on lap eight.

Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer won the grand prix, marking the first of his rookie season.

