Aprilia: Raul Fernandez? “P6 a good result, but he could expect a podium”

With half of Aprilia’s MotoGP line-up sidelined by injuries, Raul Fernandez did an excellent job of backing up Marco Bezzecchi’s Sprint win by claiming his first MotoGP rostrum.

Fernandez also looked well placed for a debut Trackhouse GP top-three in Sunday’s main grand prix race.

Bezzecchi’s early elimination, after colliding with Marc Marquez, then left Fernandez as Aprilia’s sole contender on a weekend where the RS-GP appeared the strongest overall package.

It also meant one of the two riders ahead of Fernandez on Saturday was no longer a factor. The other was Fermin Aldeguer.

But while the rookie surged from third to first, Fernandez became embroiled in a big multi-rider battle and couldn’t unleash his potential.

Fernandez escaped to a dominant debut victory, while Fernandez was on the back of Pedro Acosta and the final podium place with a handful of laps to go.

The KTM rider then passed Alex Marquez and finished runner-up to Aldeguer.

However, Fernandez went in the other direction, losing out to Brad Binder and Luca Marini to cross the finish line in sixth.

“If I look at the beginning of the race, Raul had the pace, if he was in front, to stay with Fermin,” said Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola.

“[He couldn’t] find the place to attack and overtake - when he tried it… he didn’t do it in a clean way. He had contact with Luca [Marini] and then went long in Turn 10.

“P6 is a good result, but according to the performance he had, a podium is something he could expect as the speed was really good.”

Fernandez admitted the result left him a little deflated.

“We need to find something to… improve overtaking. I’m not entirely happy because the pace in the race was actually pretty slow and I think we had more,” he said.

Team principal Davide Brivio concurred: “For sure, it has been a fun race. We enjoyed seeing Raul fighting.

“Of course, P6 is a positive result, but, overall, for how the race has developed we could have done a little bit better.

“If someone had told me before we came here that we would be sixth, I would have been happy, but today I’m not completely happy.”