There were not many positives for Francesco Bagnaia during a shocking Indonesian MotoGP weekend.

The Italian was left devastated after plummeting from a perfect double victory at Motegi, where he reverted to older GP24 parts, to last in the Mandalika Sprint and Grand Prix races.

Bagnaia's nightmare weekend was complete when he crashed from the back of the field on lap 8 of Sunday’s race.

The only sliver of good news was that the smoke puffing from his Desmosedici on the way to victory in Japan wasn’t terminal.

"I didn't know about the smoke," Bagnaia had said in Motegi. "I just felt a bit less performance in the last four-five laps on the exit of some corners. But the lap times were there. I'm just happy not to get any [black and orange flag]!"

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

Bagnaia, who first used the 'Motegi' engine on Saturday in Catalunya, had it fitted to one of his machines again on Friday and Saturday morning in Indonesia.

His other GP25 was powered by an older engine, active since Qatar and used for final practice in Japan. Bagnaia then raced the ‘Qatar’ engine in the Indonesian Sprint, before switching to the ‘Motegi’ engine for Sunday’s warm-up and Grand Prix.

So far, Bagnaia has opened all seven allowed engines to date, with only the very first withdrawn from use, in Catalunya, when the ‘Motegi’ engine was introduced.

All MotoGP riders will have an extra engine available during the final four rounds, starting at Phillip Island next weekend.

Ducati, Aprilia and KTM are thus restricted to eight engines, with the same design, over the full 22-round season. Honda and Yamaha, in concession group D, have the option of ten engine changes per rider and are free to modify the design.

The following list shows the number of engines ‘opened’ and ‘withdrawn’ by each rider so far…

2025 MotoGP engine use so far Rider Team Engines Opened Withdrawn Jorge Martin Aprilia 6 / 7 3 Johann Zarco LCR Honda 9 / 10 4 Luca Marini HRC Honda 8 / 10 3 Maverick Viñales Tech3 KTM 7 / 8 1 Fabio Quartararo Monster Yamaha 8 / 10 1 Franco Morbidelli VR46 Ducati 7 / 8 0 Enea Bastianini Tech3 KTM 6 / 8 0 Raúl Fernández Trackhouse Aprilia 6 / 8 2 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM 7 / 8 2 Somkiat Chantra LCR Honda 7 / 10 4 Joan Mir HRC Honda 9 / 10 4 Pedro Acosta Red Bull KTM 7 / 8 1 Alex Rins Monster Yamaha 8 / 10 1 Jack Miller Pramac Yamaha 8 / 10 1 Fabio di Giannantonio VR46 Ducati 7 / 8 2 Fermín Aldeguer Gresini Ducati 7 / 8 3 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo 7 / 8 1 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 6 / 8 1 Alex Marquez Gresini Ducati 7 / 8 2 Ai Ogura Trackhouse Aprilia 6 / 8 1 Miguel Oliveira Pramac Yamaha 8 / 10 1 Marc Marquez Ducati Lenovo 7 / 8 1