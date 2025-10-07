Francesco Bagnaia used smoking Motegi MotoGP engine in Mandalika

Francesco Bagnaia's smoking Motegi engine was fit for use in Mandalika last weekend.

There were not many positives for Francesco Bagnaia during a shocking Indonesian MotoGP weekend.

The Italian was left devastated after plummeting from a perfect double victory at Motegi, where he reverted to older GP24 parts, to last in the Mandalika Sprint and Grand Prix races.

Bagnaia's nightmare weekend was complete when he crashed from the back of the field on lap 8 of Sunday’s race.

The only sliver of good news was that the smoke puffing from his Desmosedici on the way to victory in Japan wasn’t terminal.

"I didn't know about the smoke," Bagnaia had said in Motegi. "I just felt a bit less performance in the last four-five laps on the exit of some corners. But the lap times were there. I'm just happy not to get any [black and orange flag]!"

Bagnaia, who first used the 'Motegi' engine on Saturday in Catalunya, had it fitted to one of his machines again on Friday and Saturday morning in Indonesia.

His other GP25 was powered by an older engine, active since Qatar and used for final practice in Japan. Bagnaia then raced the ‘Qatar’ engine in the Indonesian Sprint, before switching to the ‘Motegi’ engine for Sunday’s warm-up and Grand Prix.

So far, Bagnaia has opened all seven allowed engines to date, with only the very first withdrawn from use, in Catalunya, when the ‘Motegi’ engine was introduced.

All MotoGP riders will have an extra engine available during the final four rounds, starting at Phillip Island next weekend.

Ducati, Aprilia and KTM are thus restricted to eight engines, with the same design, over the full 22-round season. Honda and Yamaha, in concession group D, have the option of ten engine changes per rider and are free to modify the design.

The following list shows the number of engines ‘opened’ and ‘withdrawn’ by each rider so far…

2025 MotoGP engine use so far

Rider

Team

Engines Opened

Withdrawn

Jorge Martin

Aprilia

6 / 7

3

Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

9 / 10

4

Luca Marini

HRC Honda

8 / 10

3

Maverick Viñales

Tech3 KTM

7 / 8

1

Fabio Quartararo

Monster Yamaha

8 / 10

1

Franco Morbidelli

VR46 Ducati

7 / 8

0

Enea Bastianini

Tech3 KTM

6 / 8

0

Raúl Fernández

Trackhouse Aprilia

6 / 8

2

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM

7 / 8

2

Somkiat Chantra

LCR Honda

7 / 10

4

Joan Mir

HRC Honda

9 / 10

4

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM

7 / 8

1

Alex Rins

Monster Yamaha

8 / 10

1

Jack Miller

Pramac Yamaha

8 / 10

1

Fabio di Giannantonio

VR46 Ducati

7 / 8

2

Fermín Aldeguer

Gresini Ducati

7 / 8

3

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo

7 / 8

1

Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia

6 / 8

1

Alex Marquez

Gresini Ducati

7 / 8

2

Ai Ogura

Trackhouse Aprilia

6 / 8

1

Miguel Oliveira

Pramac Yamaha

8 / 10

1

Marc Marquez

Ducati Lenovo

7 / 8

1

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

