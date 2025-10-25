Alex and Marc Marquez "not getting credit we deserve" for 2025 MotoGP title 1-2

Alex Marquez has made a bold claim against his critics after securing second in 2025 standings

Alex Marquez believes he and his world champion brother Marc Marquez “are not getting the credit we deserve” for their historic 1-2 in the 2025 MotoGP standings.

Marc Marquez dominated the 2025 season on the factory Ducati with 11 grand prix victories and 14 sprint wins to claim his seventh MotoGP title.

But he was pushed hard in the early part of the season by his younger brother Alex Marquez on the Gresini-run GP24 Ducati, with the 29-year-old winning two grands prix so far on his way to securing runner-up in the standings.

He did so on Saturday at the Malaysian Grand Prix with a second-place finish in the sprint behind Pecco Bagnaia, whom he currently leads by 102 points.

It marks the first time in MotoGP history that two brothers have finished 1-2 in the championship - something Alex Marquez says was “impossible to dream”.

However, he also believes neither he nor his older brother has gotten enough kudos for the job they have done this season.

“I’m super happy,” he said.

“The emotions were there in the parc ferme of the sprint. It’s something that is not easy to achieve, something that is amazing.

“We didn’t even dream it. It’s impossible to dream of an occasion like this, to be first and second, to be at the top of the world championship.

“This is something super amazing. I think Marc and I are not getting the credit we deserve.

“But I hope, and I’m sure, we’ll sit on the sofa and we’ll say ‘yeah, we were on top of the world’.

“It will be super nice. It’s amazing. To achieve this with Gresini is amazing; it’s my family.

“They were always there. It’s been a long three years, working, never stopping, many doubts, many people saying some wrong things about us.”

Alex Marquez admits his ride to second was not a comfortable one in the Sepang sprint due to his nerves, but every race now is “a celebration” of what he achieved.

“I mean, it was a sprint race, but it was long,” he added.

“I was riding in a really bad way, just trying to do everything on the throttle, and I was just spinning and not making way.

“So, we just need to be happy. But we know tomorrow we have a good opportunity to enjoy this and celebrate our second.

“So every race we have in front of us now will be a celebration.

“To achieve this with Gresini… we are in a better position than Marc and Enea [Bastianini]. These are not small guys. Enea is a great rider, and Marc is a nine-time world champion.”

