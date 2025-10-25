Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer has been handed a post-race time penalty in the Malaysian MotoGP Sprint.

Aldeguer finished the Sprint third after starting sixth, following an eventful qualifying that saw him crash in Q1, then crash again in the paddock when he was riding his bike back to the pits, but get through to Q2 regardless.

However, a post-race time penalty for breaching front tyre pressure regulations means he loses the podium.

The Gresini Racing rider drops from third to seventh as a result of the eight-second penalty that is standard for a front tyre pressure breach in a Sprint.

Aldeguer was crowned MotoGP ‘rookie of the year’ after the Sprint. The penalty means Aldeguer drops four points, but this does not cost him that rookie of the year title.

There are implications elsewhere, however, as Pedro Acosta, who crossed the line fourth, is now classified third and takes his third Sprint podium in the last four, and fifth in total for 2025.

Additionally, Marco Bezzecchi moves from seventh to sixth, giving him one extra point that puts him level with Malaysian Sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia for third in the riders’ standings. Bagnaia keeps hold of third due to his higher number of grand prix wins (two) this season compared to Bezzecchi (one).

Bagnaia and Aldeguer are among the favourites for victory in tomorrow's (26 October) Malaysian MotoGP race, the Italian looking for his third grand prix win of the season, while Aldeguer will be after the second of his career.

