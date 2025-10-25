Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP struggles

Pedro Acosta says he is now having to accept the limitations of his KTM

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta says “I just accept” that his pre-season ambitions of fighting “for something bigger” are unlikely amid his current struggles on the KTM MotoGP bike.

The Spaniard topped Friday practice at the Malaysian Grand Prix, but couldn’t carry that speed into qualifying, where he ended up fifth on the grid.

After an early podium challenge in Saturday’s sprint, Pedro Acosta dropped two seconds behind Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer and took the chequered flag in fourth as tyre wear once again impacted his race.

He was later promoted to third after Aldeguer was hit with a penalty for a tyre pressure infringement, though Acosta seemingly took little comfort from this.

“Well, I wanted to fight for something bigger than a podium at the start of the year,” he said.

“Now, I just accept the things. Today, seven to go, I saw that there was nothing more to do.

“I was just maintaining my pace and seeing what goes on. I finished fourth.

“At the beginning of the year, I was wishing to finish in the top five.

“Now, I am constantly there. We have to keep going, even if it’s difficult to manage. It is what it is. We just have to keep going.”

“Rough” sprint for Brad Binder at Sepang

KTM team-mate Brad Binder was almost 15 seconds further back in 16th, as his bike “was not going forward at all on the throttle”.

“The race was insane,” he said.

“I got a really good launch off the line. And then after that, that’s pretty much where it ended.

“For some reason, I was not going forward at all on the throttle, especially on the left.

“The left-hand side of the tyre wouldn’t move. I would lose so much on the drive zones and try to make up a little bit on the brakes, or try to roll [off the gas] a bit.

“But the front wasn’t having it either. So, really, really difficult race for us. Was rough.

“Really need to have a look and try to understand what went wrong today, so we can make sure it doesn’t happen tomorrow.”

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP strugglesMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP strugglesF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP strugglesF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP strugglesJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP strugglesJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP strugglesSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP strugglesIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP strugglesJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”
35m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’
44m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro “so sorry” to be involved in milestone MotoGP crash for Luca Marini
1h ago
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of season
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer celebrates 2025 MotoGP rookie of the year title. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP struggles
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli. Qualifying, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Updated: 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint Race Results after a penalty
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Alex and Marc Marquez "not getting credit we deserve" for 2025 MotoGP title 1-2
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer loses Malaysian MotoGP Sprint podium after post-race penalty
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta punished for breaking MotoGP’s new qualifying restart rule
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP