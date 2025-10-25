MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of season

Fermin Aldeguer has revealed he wondered if he “wasn’t ready” for MotoGP at the start of 2025.

Fermin Aldeguer celebrates 2025 MotoGP rookie of the year title. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fermin Aldeguer celebrates 2025 MotoGP rookie of the year title. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Fermin Aldeguer has revealed some of the personal doubts he had before the 2025 MotoGP season after being crowned rookie of the year.

Aldeguer’s season started in relative anonymity, but strong pace in the third race of the season in Texas, before a crash, was a sign of things to come.

The Murcian, who started the season still a teenager but has since turned 20-years-old, would go on to take his first Sprint podium at Le Mans, and his first grand prix podium a day later; in Austria he emerged as late race threat to Marc Marquez; and then in Indonesia he became the first rookie winner in MotoGP since Brad Binder in 2020.

Two races later, the rookie of the year title is Aldeguer’s after the Malaysian MotoGP Sprint.

“I’m super-happy because it was one of our first goals and maybe the most important goal, to be rookie of the year,” Fermin Aldeguer told MotoGP.com after the Sepang Sprint.

“We have our little championship and it’s funny to win this championship but, to be honest, until Australia I wasn’t thinking about this, I was [thinking] for more because we did an incredible season – we are doing an incredible season. 

“I have to say thanks to all my people. I know that all these people enjoy more than me, but we have to continue like this.”

Although Aldeguer has ended up a winner in his rookie year and first among the first-years, he had his doubts at the beginning.

“To be honest, in February, in the first race, I thought that maybe I wasn’t ready to be a MotoGP rider because other rookies start better than me,” Aldeguer said.

“I was a little bit far [from] the top riders, but all the team, we believed in myself, we believe in our potential, and I think we can’t do too much more.

“But, to be honest, I learnt a lot this year. It’s perfect for the rest of my career.”

Aldeguer crossed the line third in the Sprint, one place behind his Gresini Racing teammate Alex Marquez, although he felt he had the potential to do more without a bad start.

“It was a difficult race,” he said. “More the start, because I lost some positions. 

“After, I fight a lot with Joan [Mir], he was very fast with a new tyre, but I had something more. But I had to find the place to overtake and not do a mistake. 

“When I overtook Pedro [Acosta] I started to do my pace. Maybe today we had a little bit more than this third position, but more experience and tomorrow we have another chance.”

Third over the line but not in the classification for the Spaniard, who was penalised eight seconds after the race for breaching tyre pressure rules.

He explained that his front tyre pressure alarm was not working correctly from the start of the race, which led him to not treat the warnings it gave him with the necessary attention.

“During the race, I looked at the alarm, I [saw that] the sensor of the pressure doesn’t work,” he said. 

“I don’t know. I was super-close to the other riders, I tried to [increase] the pressure, but I thought all the time that the problem was from a sensor – not for the pressure of the tyre.”

Aldeguer’s penalty did not impact his crowning as rookie of the year, but it did mean that he loses his Sprint podium in the stats sheet. That now goes to Pedro Acosta, who has five for the season now.

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of seasonMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of seasonF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of seasonF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of seasonJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of seasonJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of seasonSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of seasonIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of seasonJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli ‘fighting for the title’ in Sepang MotoGP sprint
3m ago
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”
48m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’
56m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro “so sorry” to be involved in milestone MotoGP crash for Luca Marini
1h ago
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of season
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer celebrates 2025 MotoGP rookie of the year title. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP struggles
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli. Qualifying, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Updated: 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint Race Results after a penalty
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Alex and Marc Marquez "not getting credit we deserve" for 2025 MotoGP title 1-2
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer loses Malaysian MotoGP Sprint podium after post-race penalty
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.