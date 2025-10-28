Joan Mir: “I never had doubts that Honda will be back”

After several years of frustration, Joan Mir celebrates his second Honda MotoGP podium in four events: “I trust this project and these people.”

Joan Mir, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Joan Mir, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

After waiting 50 grands prix for a first Honda MotoGP podium, Joan Mir celebrated his second in four rounds during Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

Mir began the grand prix after suffering yet another retirement in the Saturday’s Sprint, where he crashed out of a fighting fourth place.

What might have been was underlined further when Fermin Aldeguer was demoted from the Sprint podium by a post-race tyre-pressure penalty.

Mir admitted he was feeling the pressure not to suffer yet another DNF as he made early progress from seventh to fifth in the grand prix.

“I knew what was possible after yesterday, but that line between crashing and being fast is very narrow with our bike,” Mir explained.

“I have to use more the front. I have to brake a little bit harder, go into the corner with slightly more commitment than the others. And it's easier to make a mistake.

“You take more risk than the others and I didn’t want to see another ‘Mir Out’! I wanted to finish, but with a podium.”

After passing Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, Mir looked set to miss out on a rostrum until a late puncture for Francesco Bagnaia.

“You only get that type of luck when you are fighting for it,” said Mir.

“I was controlling Morbidelli but when I saw Pecco struggling I went with everything I had.”

After scoring just 26 points in his debut 2023 Honda season, then 21 last year, the mutual faith shown by Mir and Honda has started to pay off.

“I never had doubts that Honda will be back,” Mir told the official MotoGP website.

“That’s why in the worst scenario, I renewed for two more years [2025 and 2026].

“I trust this project and these people. When we trust each other these things happen, this is the reality, just a matter of time and work.

“This podium is also for them.

“We have to be super happy with all the work that we’ve done not only from last year but the three years that I’ve been in Honda.

“It’s not something short-term. It’s about long-term work. Giving information to engineers, working together, trying to build up a competitive package.

“Now we have to enjoy the moment.”

The big question now is when Mir can fight for a MotoGP victory, having been absent from the top step since his 2020 title-winning campaign at Suzuki.

“That I don't know. To start running, we have to walk first,” Mir said. “It’s important that we consolidate these podium places, because now I feel like we finish on the podium or we finish on the ground!

“We have to improve that. Try to make the bike a little bit more stable, try to improve slightly more the grip. This will make a bike that you don’t have to push at like 150% for all the laps, because it’s so easy to make a mistake.

“To improve the package will be difficult, but I think that we have margin. The engineers are very good and I trust a lot Honda and the effort that they are making to be back on top as soon as possible.

“But first of all, before winning I would like to be more constantly in these places.”

The HRC team’s last win was by Marc Marquez at Misano in 2021.

The satellite LCR squad has taken two victories since then, with Alex Rins at COTA 2023 and Johann Zarco at this year’s French Grand Prix.

Mir’s team-mate Luca Marini finished eighth on Sunday, with Zarco in twelfth.

In this article

Joan Mir: “I never had doubts that Honda will be back” after Malaysian MotoGP podium
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto2 News
Jake Dixon: “That race is dedicated to my grandad”
59m ago
Jake Dixon, 2025 Malaysian Moto2 race
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull relationship ‘already broken’ as crunch decision looms
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “I never had doubts that Honda will be back”
1h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Helmut Marko: “Nobody believed” in Max Verstappen’s podium comeback in Mexico
2h ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini: “My life is complicated!” after 19th to 7th charge at Malaysian MotoGP
2h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
“Proud” Fabio di Giannantonio: “Massive change worked” in Malaysian MotoGP
3h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSBK News
BMW begins life after Toprak Razgatlioglu: “We were testing a lot of different setups”
3h ago
Michael van der Mark, October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia “discovered many things to work on”
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Official: Jorge Martin will sit out upcoming Portugal MotoGP round
19h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Podcast: A textbook display, and a stark reminder at the Malaysian MotoGP
19h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP