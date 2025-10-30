Jorge Martin “progressing”, “working my heart off” for Valencia MotoGP return

Aprilia confirms Jorge Martin’s recovery is “progressing as expected” as the Spaniard targets a Valencia MotoGP comeback.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin says he is “working my heart off to be back this season” as he continues his recovery from the collarbone fracture that has ruled him out of the past three MotoGP rounds.

Although Aprilia has confirmed the Spaniard will also miss next weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix, Martin’s words confirm he is targeting a return for the Valencia finale on November 14–16.

Martin has extra incentive to return this season since he is almost certain to receive a penalty, probably a double long lap, for triggering the Motegi Sprint incident that caused the collarbone injury.

If the outgoing world champion doesn’t serve any penalty in 2025, it would almost certainly carry over to 2026.

Aprilia’s latest medical update said the fracture is “not yet healed,” but recovery remains on track, with a further check “in the next few days”:

“Jorge Martin underwent a medical check with Professor Xavier Mir after the surgery that fixed his right clavicular fracture following the accident suffered in Japan.

“The post-operative evolution is progressing as expected, with full recovery of mobility in his right arm, although the fracture has not yet healed completely.

“A further medical check is due in the next few days.”

After missing ten of the opening eleven rounds, Martin was in the sixth weekend of his comeback when he fractured the collarbone in a collision with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at the start of the Motegi Sprint.

While Martin and newly crowned champion Marc Marquez both continue to be sidelined for Portimao, Tech3’s Maverick Viñales could return from shoulder surgery for the first time since Motegi.

Bezzecchi, meanwhile, sits third in the world championship heading into the final two rounds, as Aprilia also looks to secure a best-ever second in the MotoGP constructors’ standings.

Marquez will not return to MotoGP action until 2026.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

