Miguel Oliveira admits he doesn’t know how to explain the emotions heading into his final home MotoGP weekend at Portimao.

The 30-year-old has been a grand prix rider since 2011, moving to MotoGP in 2019, the year before Portimao joined the calendar.

Oliveira dominated the first Portuguese MotoGP in 2020 with Tech3, although the victory came behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.

He left KTM with five MotoGP wins, but has been absent from the podium during injury-hit seasons with RNF/Trackhouse Aprilia and, this year, Pramac Yamaha.

With double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu taking over Oliveira’s seat for 2026, the Portuguese will switch the other way and join the factory BMW team.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It's special because I know it will probably be my last time racing a MotoGP in Portimao, but it's not the last time I'm racing in Portimao,” Oliveira said of this weekend.

“So I don't even know how to explain the emotions, because it's not an end, but it's probably the last time I'll race a MotoGP there.

“It adds a special feeling to it. It's a different chapter, for sure.”

Oliveira will be back at Portimao for round two of the 2026 World Superbike season, followed by another home appearance at Estoril in October.

“It’s not a retirement kind of feeling,” he added. “It doesn't feel like a goodbye completely. I don't know if that's unrealistic from my side or not! But it's just how it feels. So definitely strange.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Oliveira - who has a best finish of ninth this season - is hoping to keep the door ajar on a possible MotoGP return by combining Aprilia testing duties with his WorldSBK commitments.

However, an agreement to help the Italian manufacturer prepare for the new 850cc engine rules and Pirelli tyres has not yet been reached.

Oliveira will race on Pirelli rubber in WorldSBK next year, before the production bike championship switches to Michelin - the current MotoGP tyre supplier - in 2027.