2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?
A full list of riders who have qualified for Q2 at the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix
Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez tops the list of the 10 riders who have gained direct access to Q2 for Saturday’s MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying after Practice.
Having recently secured second in the championship, Alex Marquez has been riding in a more relaxed fashion and has so far been unstoppable.
He won the Malaysian Grand Prix and swept both practice sessions on Friday in Portugal, leading Pecco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta in a tight battle at the top.
Bagnaia needs a strong weekend to overturn a five-point deficit in the standings with Marco Bezzecchi in the battle for third.
Nicolo Bulega made a strong impression on Friday in his first official MotoGP sessions as Marc Marquez’s replacement at the factory Ducati squad.
He ended the day in 17th, just over a second off the pace.
The top 10 riders at the end of Practice have qualified directly to Q2, while the rest will battle it out for one of two spots for the pole shootout in Q1 on Saturday.
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: All confirmed Q2 riders
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|9
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: All confirmed Q1 riders
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|22
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)