2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?

Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez tops the list of the 10 riders who have gained direct access to Q2 for Saturday’s MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying after Practice.

Having recently secured second in the championship, Alex Marquez has been riding in a more relaxed fashion and has so far been unstoppable.

He won the Malaysian Grand Prix and swept both practice sessions on Friday in Portugal, leading Pecco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta in a tight battle at the top.

Bagnaia needs a strong weekend to overturn a five-point deficit in the standings with Marco Bezzecchi in the battle for third.

Nicolo Bulega made a strong impression on Friday in his first official MotoGP sessions as Marc Marquez’s replacement at the factory Ducati squad.

He ended the day in 17th, just over a second off the pace.

The top 10 riders at the end of Practice have qualified directly to Q2, while the rest will battle it out for one of two spots for the pole shootout in Q1 on Saturday.

2025 Portuguese MotoGP: All confirmed Q2 riders

PosRiderNatTeam
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
5Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
6Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
9Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)

2025 Portuguese MotoGP: All confirmed Q1 riders

11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
22Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)

