2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2 after Practice?

Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez tops the list of the 10 riders who have gained direct access to Q2 for Saturday’s MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying after Practice.

Having recently secured second in the championship, Alex Marquez has been riding in a more relaxed fashion and has so far been unstoppable.

He won the Malaysian Grand Prix and swept both practice sessions on Friday in Portugal, leading Pecco Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta in a tight battle at the top.

Bagnaia needs a strong weekend to overturn a five-point deficit in the standings with Marco Bezzecchi in the battle for third.

Nicolo Bulega made a strong impression on Friday in his first official MotoGP sessions as Marc Marquez’s replacement at the factory Ducati squad.

He ended the day in 17th, just over a second off the pace.

The top 10 riders at the end of Practice have qualified directly to Q2, while the rest will battle it out for one of two spots for the pole shootout in Q1 on Saturday.

2025 Portuguese MotoGP: All confirmed Q2 riders

Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 5 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 6 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 9 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)

2025 Portuguese MotoGP: All confirmed Q1 riders

11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 22 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)