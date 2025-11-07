KTM gives first confirmation of Toprak Razgatlioglu crew chief signing for MotoGP 2026

Phil Marron’s move to the KTM MotoGP project for the 2026 season has been confirmed by KTM.

Marron has worked with Toprak Razgatlioglu in World Superbike since 2019 and has won three world titles with the Turkish star.

But with Razgatlioglu’s move to Pramac Yamaha for 2026 not opening a door for the Northern Irish engineer at the Italian squad, he became available for next season.

After Alberto Giribuola – who is expected to work with Razgatlioglu next season at Pramac – left the Tech3 KTM team in the summer, it became rumoured that Marron would slot into KTM’s MotoGP project in the empty seat in Enea Bastianini’s corner.

However, more recently it became apparent that KTM wanted to change things in Brad Binder’s box, the South African having underperformed in 2025, a season in which he currently sits 12th in the riders’ standings.

Speaking on Friday at the Portuguese MotoGP, KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer confirmed that Marron will join KTM in 2026, and that he will take the crew chief spot in Binder’s side of the factory garage.

“He’s [Marron] a strong crew chief,” Beirer said when speaking to the MotoGP world feed broadcast during Practice in Portimao.

“We always see the project with the four bikes, the four riders, and we lost one crew chief.

“So, that we could find this very strong guy who gives a lot of confidence to a rider – that’s proven – I think it’s a really good sign to have him with us, and maybe to adapt some things around Brad [Binder] also can help to bring him back [to the front] because we are not happy to see Brad struggling so badly.

“So, maybe he needs also some kind of stimulation.”

The destiny of Binder’s current crew chief, Andres Madrid, is still undecided, Beirer added.

“I can’t tell you, it’s not 100 per cent decided,” the KTM motorsports boss said when asked whether Madrid will move to work with Enea Bastianini in 2026.

“We are still trying to make the plan correctly. Give us some more days.”