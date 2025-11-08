KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer has given strong backing to the Austrian manufacturer, as he urges the world to “don’t underrate the bike” it has in MotoGP.

The brand has steadily worked its way back into regular podium contention as the 2025 season has gone on, following a tough start to the campaign in the wake of a financial crisis for the parent company.

The lack of results in the early part of the season led to tensions with Pedro Acosta, who was linked with moves away from KTM to VR46 Ducati and Honda for 2026 despite having a contract in place.

Acosta is set to be a major player in the rider market next year for 2027, with that fact only heightening the longer KTM’s current near-three-season winless streak continues.

Often, Acosta has been a cut above the rest of the KTM stable, but Pit Beirer insists that the RC16 is “close” to being a winner despite the talents of its “outstanding rider”.

“I mean, with Pedro, we have an outstanding rider,” he told the MotoGP world feed on Friday in Portugal.

“We know that. We are close. You see, sometimes, one weekend Aprilia is dominant, and then the next weekend is out of the top 10.

“But we were there. Next weekend, Ducati is there and Aprilia is nowhere, and we were there.

“So, it looks like we are close, but we miss that little extra to maybe give the rider the tools so he doesn’t have to go over the limit.

“Everything needs to be perfect to perform. So, I think we have very little margin.

“So, I think we need a wider base to make it easier. Yes, we have a fantastic rider, but don’t underrate the bike. We are close.”

KTM has time to convince Acosta, but “not too much”

The upcoming winter tests will be vital for KTM in convincing Acosta to commit to the brand for the rules reset in 2027.

Beirer admits KTM has “not too much” time to do so, but “I feel we have a lot to show”.

“I think that’s very clear,” he replied when asked about the importance of the next few months in convincing Acosta.

“What I saw in the press is what we say to him, and we know him.

“So, he’s not here to make the maximum amount of money.

“I feel we have a little bit of time - not too much - left to prove that we are the right partners for him.

“Just look at where we were at the beginning of the year, and we’ve come a long way to be already very competitive.

“And looking to the 2027 bike, the engine is already up and running, and very promising. So, I feel we have a lot to show.”