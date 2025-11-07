Alex Marquez sends ominous Portuguese MotoGP warning: Lap times “are quite easy”

Fastest in both sessions on Friday at the Portuguese MotoGP, Alex Marquez says lap times “are coming quite easy”.

Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After securing second place in the championship at the Malaysian Grand Prix, you could forgive Alex Marquez for perhaps riding with some margin in the final two races of the season, but instead he started the Portuguese MotoGP in perhaps his most striking form of the season so far.

Fastest in both FP1 on Friday morning and Practice in the afternoon, Marquez was especially dominant in sector four compared to his rivals, almost a tenth faster through the final part of the lap – which contains Portimao’s notorious right-handed, sweeping final turn – only Marco Bezzecchi within a tenth of the Gresini Racing rider in the final split in Practice.

Marquez says he feels like there are areas to improve on for the remainder of the weekend, particularly rear grip.

“Always you have some things to still improve and to still have it there,” Alex Marquez told MotoGP.com on Friday in Portimao.

“But it was a really good feeling from the first lap in the morning with a good flow, and it’s really important on this track to have that flow. 

“I had a really great feeling, but the opponents are not far. We need to keep going and keep improving.”

Regarding what he would like to improve, he added: “Trying to be a bit more constant on rear grip, trying to absorb the bumps – that we have quite many here – in a better way.

“These are the things that I want to improve for tomorrow.”

But Marquez admitted that lap times are “coming quite easy” for him in the penultimate round of what has been his best season in MotoGP so far.

“The special thing is when you’re pushing but the lap times are coming,” he said.

“So, they are coming quite easy, in a really good way, and this is the most important thing.

“So, I think still we have a few things to improve on the setup and we will try tomorrow to make one more step.”

Marquez does not see himself without rivals in Portugal, though. 

In qualifying, he considers “everybody” a threat, he says, “because we saw in one lap many surprises this year [like] Quartararo or Bezzecchi, or someone that can make a really good lap.

“But, on race pace, especially Acosta and Bezzecchi are really good. 

“I didn’t have time to check Pecco’s [Francesco Bagnaia] pace, but they will be there and we need to be awake tomorrow to not make mistakes.”

Alex Marquez sends ominous Portuguese MotoGP warning: Lap times “are quite easy”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro puts demons to rest: “Last time I crashed here was bad”
2m ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco confirms late MotoGP rebound: “You can bring doubts in the winter”
5m ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP practice pace hints at continued Marquez family dominance in Portugal
18m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia explains Portugal MotoGP deficit to Nicolo Bulega in FP1
29m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta 3rd but “a problem we have to keep living with”
35m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez sends ominous Portuguese MotoGP warning: Lap times “are quite easy”
53m ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Sky Sports F1 presenter pulled out of Brazil after neck surgery
1h ago
Natalie Pinkham has been absent from Sky's coverage since Monza
F1 News
Extratropical cyclone threatens to disrupt F1 Sao Paulo GP
1h ago
Torrential rain forced qualifying to be postponed in 2024
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci sets “tough” target for BMW WorldSBK switch
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
KTM gives first confirmation of Phil Marron signing for MotoGP 2026
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.