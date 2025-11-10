MotoGP’s “comeback rider” gets best result since maiden win in Portugal

Fermin Aldeguer labelled himself MotoGP’s “comeback rider”

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Gresini Ducati MotoGP star Fermin Aldeguer says he is “the comeback rider” after coming from 11th to fourth in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old rookie continued to show strong speed on the GP24 Ducati at Portimao, though once again struggled to put together a competitive qualifying.

Fermin Aldeguer could only manage 11th in Saturday’s Q2 shootout, though he was able to rise to sixth in the sprint.

In the grand prix, Aldeguer once again put on a clinic in recovery, as he fought through to fourth to secure his best result since his Indonesian Grand Prix victory.

“In the end, we are the comeback rider,” he said.

“Very solid race. Yesterday we did a good comeback also in the sprint race, finishing in sixth position.

“But today we made another step. We did a good start, lap by lap, I was overtaking the other riders.

“We knew yesterday that our pace was there to fight in the top five, but when you start in 11th position, you never know.

“Super happy with the weekend. We leave Portugal with a sixth and fourth position, more points for the championship, more experience. And some good battles for the fans also.”

The result moves Aldeguer into eighth in the standings with one round to go in his rookie campaign.

The Gresini rider is five points clear of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, and could move ahead of VR46’s Franco Morbidelli in seventh.

Aldeguer has a 24-point deficit to Morbidelli going into the Valencia finale this weekend.

Morbidelli crashed out of the Portuguese Grand Prix on the opening lap.

The VR46 rider was checked over for injuries at the circuit before being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

However, additional checks also confirmed the Italian suffered no injuries.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

