Jorge Martin to travel to Valencia, needs clearance from MotoGP doctors to race

Aprilia has announced that Jorge Martin will travel to Valencia to attempt to compete in the final round of the 2025 MotoGP season, but still needs clearance to race.

The 2024 world champion is coming off the back of his fourth major injury setback of the year, after suffering a displaced fracture to his right arm in a crash with Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in the Japanese Grand Prix sprint.

Jorge Martin has been absent since, with the Aprilia rider so far competing in just six grand prix events so far this season.

Martin had a medical check in Spain on Monday to determine whether he was fit enough to race at the Valencia Grand Prix.

Aprilia says he will travel to Valencia, but still needs clearance from MotoGP’s medical team at the circuit before his entry is confirmed.

“Jorge Martin will travel to Valencia for the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community,” a brief statement from the team read.

“The Spanish rider, who has been absent since the Japanese GP due to a displaced fracture of his right collarbone sustained during the sprint race, will still need to undergo evaluation by the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Medical Team in order to receive clearance to race.”

If Martin is declared fit to ride, he will likely have to serve a penalty upon his return for his collision with Bezzecchi at Motegi.

The FIM stewards deferred his hearing at the time due to his injury.

However, should he miss the final round, it is likely he will still have to serve a punishment next year.

Martin’s place at the factory Aprilia squad has been taken by test rider Lorenzo Savadori up until now.

The Spaniard’s best result of his truncated campaign was a fourth at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Martin suffered two injuries pre-season which ruled him out for the first three rounds of 2025, before a serious incident in Qatar sent him back onto the sidelines until the Czech Grand Prix in July.

During this absence, he tried to activate a release clause from his Aprilia contract, though has since committed to the second year of his deal with the Noale brand.

Earlier on Monday, Tech3 confirmed that Maverick Vinales will also attempt to race at this weekend’s Valencia finale having been out since Indonesia with an ongoing shoulder injury.

