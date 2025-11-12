Valencia MotoGP to be “a walk in the park” for exiting Miguel Oliveira

The Valencia MotoGP “will feel like a walk in the park” for Miguel Oliveira, he thinks.

Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Miguel Oliveira’s final MotoGP race as a full-time rider takes place this weekend (14–16 November) at the Valencia Grand Prix, but the 30-year-old is unfazed by the situation.

Oliveira will join BMW’s World Superbike project next year alongside Danilo Petrucci, with his first test scheduled for 26–27 November.

The Portuguese rider experienced his final home race as a full-time MotoGP rider last week, and says the experience in Portimao will make this weekend’s Valencian race comparatively straightforward.

“After all the emotions I experienced during the Portimão weekend, racing in Valencia will feel like a walk in the park,” Miguel Oliveira said.

“It will definitely be an easier week in terms of pressure and emotions, even though this will officially be my last MotoGP race. 

“I feel good about it, and I hope I can deliver a strong performance and fight for some solid points.”

Miller: “We’ve learned a lot”

Jack Miller’s Yamaha MotoGP journey will enter a new phase in 2026, with Toprak Razgatlioglu joining the Pramac Yamaha squad in Oliveira’s stead, and with the V4 engine tested throughout 2025 by Augusto Fernandez seemingly likely to replace the inline-four YZR-M1 campaigned full-time by the factory until this year.

Reflecting on his first season with Yamaha, Miller says it’s been an “interesting” 2025.

“I‘m looking forward to racing in Valencia and wrapping up what has been a very interesting first season with Yamaha,” he said.

“We‘ve had some highs and lows, but I think we‘ve learned a lot.”

Valencia is a circuit that has been the location of some tough moments in Miller’s career, notably losing the Moto3 title to Alex Marquez in 2014, but he’s also been strong there – finishing second to Franco Morbidelli after last lap battle in 2020, and third behind Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in 2021.

“Valencia is a track where I‘ve always done pretty well,” Miller said.

“I really enjoy racing here, and I‘m curious to see what we can achieve. 

“Hopefully, we can start from a good base right from the beginning and keep improving throughout the weekend.”

In this article

Valencia MotoGP to be “a walk in the park” for exiting Miguel Oliveira
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
MotoGP announces “global music icon” Daddy Yankee to play awards ceremony
1h ago
Daddy Yankee. Credit: Instagram/Daddy Yankee.
F1 News
Franco Colapinto attacks Lance Stroll for ‘always taking people out’
1h ago
Colapinto has criticised Stroll
WSBK News
BMW WorldSBK boss admits “we’ll miss” Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2026
2h ago
Shaun Muir, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ferry company apologises after “adult film” leaves F1 fans shocked
3h ago
The start of the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Valencia MotoGP to be “a walk in the park” for exiting Miguel Oliveira
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Racing Bulls take action after team member encouraged Norris boos
4h ago
Norris was booed on the Brazil podium
F1 News
McLaren’s Monza swap played on Piastri’s mind before Baku meltdown
5h ago
McLaren controversially swapped their drivers at Monza
MotoGP News
Valencia wildcard “important” for Yamaha V4 MotoGP “direction”
5h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Explained: How Red Bull blunder doubled Yuki Tsunoda's pain
6h ago
Red Bull started working on Tsunoda's car too soon
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez puts trust in Ducati’s “good riders” in Valencia MotoGP test absence
7h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.