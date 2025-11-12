Miguel Oliveira’s final MotoGP race as a full-time rider takes place this weekend (14–16 November) at the Valencia Grand Prix, but the 30-year-old is unfazed by the situation.

Oliveira will join BMW’s World Superbike project next year alongside Danilo Petrucci, with his first test scheduled for 26–27 November.

The Portuguese rider experienced his final home race as a full-time MotoGP rider last week, and says the experience in Portimao will make this weekend’s Valencian race comparatively straightforward.

“After all the emotions I experienced during the Portimão weekend, racing in Valencia will feel like a walk in the park,” Miguel Oliveira said.

“It will definitely be an easier week in terms of pressure and emotions, even though this will officially be my last MotoGP race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel good about it, and I hope I can deliver a strong performance and fight for some solid points.”

Miller: “We’ve learned a lot”

Jack Miller’s Yamaha MotoGP journey will enter a new phase in 2026, with Toprak Razgatlioglu joining the Pramac Yamaha squad in Oliveira’s stead, and with the V4 engine tested throughout 2025 by Augusto Fernandez seemingly likely to replace the inline-four YZR-M1 campaigned full-time by the factory until this year.

Reflecting on his first season with Yamaha, Miller says it’s been an “interesting” 2025.

“I‘m looking forward to racing in Valencia and wrapping up what has been a very interesting first season with Yamaha,” he said.

“We‘ve had some highs and lows, but I think we‘ve learned a lot.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Valencia is a circuit that has been the location of some tough moments in Miller’s career, notably losing the Moto3 title to Alex Marquez in 2014, but he’s also been strong there – finishing second to Franco Morbidelli after last lap battle in 2020, and third behind Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in 2021.

“Valencia is a track where I‘ve always done pretty well,” Miller said.

“I really enjoy racing here, and I‘m curious to see what we can achieve.

“Hopefully, we can start from a good base right from the beginning and keep improving throughout the weekend.”