World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega admits he is not enjoying riding the Ducati MotoGP bike yet “because I’m still thinking a lot” about what he needs to do on it.

The Italian has been drafted in as Marc Marquez’s injury replacement for the final two rounds of the 2025 MotoGP season, ahead of his testing role with Ducati next year for its 2027 project.

Nicolo Bulega came away from the Portuguese Grand Prix with a point, while he was 16th in the sprint on Saturday at the Valencia Grand Prix after qualifying on the back row.

With little time on the Desmosedici so far, he admits he is struggling to ride “naturally” on it, which is making it hard to enjoy right now.

“Honestly, no, because I’m still thinking a lot,” he said on Saturday at Valencia when asked if he is enjoying riding the Ducati MotoGP bike.

“I’m not riding naturally. So, when I ride without thinking about anything and I’m just riding free, I will enjoy it more.”

Bulega ‘too strong’ on the Ducati MotoGP bike in some areas

The biggest difference for Bulega to get adjusted to in MotoGP is the Michelin tyres, which led to him crashing out of the Portugal sprint as he braked as if on World Superbike Pirellis.

Though there is much to learn still, Bulega admits braking is now arguably his strongest area of riding on the Ducati.

“When we watch the data, there are some parts where I am very strong,” he said.

“Maybe sometimes even too much.

“In other parts I struggle, which is normal.

“But there are some parts, especially bringing the bike [into the corners] with brakes I’m very strong, because normally in Superbikes we are strong in that part.

“So, if we can do it like in Superbikes, I am very strong.

“But we miss in the second part of the corner, like the middle to the exit. But it’s normal.”