Nicolo Bulega’s frank claim about his MotoGP stint so far: ‘I’m not enjoying it…’

Nicolo Bulega admits he’s not enjoying riding the Ducati MotoGP bike yet

Nicolo Bulega, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega admits he is not enjoying riding the Ducati MotoGP bike yet “because I’m still thinking a lot” about what he needs to do on it.

The Italian has been drafted in as Marc Marquez’s injury replacement for the final two rounds of the 2025 MotoGP season, ahead of his testing role with Ducati next year for its 2027 project.

Nicolo Bulega came away from the Portuguese Grand Prix with a point, while he was 16th in the sprint on Saturday at the Valencia Grand Prix after qualifying on the back row.

With little time on the Desmosedici so far, he admits he is struggling to ride “naturally” on it, which is making it hard to enjoy right now.

“Honestly, no, because I’m still thinking a lot,” he said on Saturday at Valencia when asked if he is enjoying riding the Ducati MotoGP bike.

“I’m not riding naturally. So, when I ride without thinking about anything and I’m just riding free, I will enjoy it more.”

Bulega ‘too strong’ on the Ducati MotoGP bike in some areas

The biggest difference for Bulega to get adjusted to in MotoGP is the Michelin tyres, which led to him crashing out of the Portugal sprint as he braked as if on World Superbike Pirellis.

Though there is much to learn still, Bulega admits braking is now arguably his strongest area of riding on the Ducati.

“When we watch the data, there are some parts where I am very strong,” he said.

“Maybe sometimes even too much.

“In other parts I struggle, which is normal.

“But there are some parts, especially bringing the bike [into the corners] with brakes I’m very strong, because normally in Superbikes we are strong in that part.

“So, if we can do it like in Superbikes, I am very strong.

“But we miss in the second part of the corner, like the middle to the exit. But it’s normal.”

Nicolo Bulega’s frank claim about his MotoGP stint so far: ‘I’m not enjoying it…’
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Warm-up Results
7m ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega’s frank claim about his MotoGP stint so far: ‘I’m not enjoying it…’
27m ago
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
F1 warned Lando Norris booing could “lead to something nasty”
57m ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo could “attack” only once in Valencia MotoGP Sprint
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio “working with Ducati” to work on key MotoGP inconsistency
13h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “Everything fine” with Joan Mir, Honda concession change “still achievable”
14h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: “This is why I lost many places” in Valencia MotoGP Sprint
15h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Starting grid for the race as two riders face penalties
15h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “quite surprised” at Valencia MotoGP sprint win, ‘fastest in no session’
15h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia admits “everybody can make mistakes, mine was worse”
15h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.