Brad Binder identifies MotoGP trait he needs to copy from Pedro Acosta

Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Brad Binder says the way Pedro Acosta is braking on the KTM MotoGP bike is something “I need to figure out”, as he struggles to match the form of his team-mate.

Saturday’s qualifying at the Valencia Grand Prix saw Pedro Acosta complete a 22-0 clean sweep for the season against Brad Binder, as the former continued to excel on the RC16.

Acosta was just over a second away from victory, while Binder was eighth after being forced to fight back from 15th on the grid.

Ahead of the last grand prix of 2025, Acosta leads Binder by 147 points in the standings, while the South African has no podiums to his credit against 12 for his team-mate.

Speaking about the issues he has faced this weekend in Valencia, Binder says he can’t hook up the rear wheel under braking like he needs to, but can see in KTM’s data that Acosta can.

“I think I rely a lot on the rear wheel, on braking, entering, and also on the throttle,” he said.

“And I don’t feel the hook-up that I normally need.

“So, that’s what I really struggle with. But the reality is, Pedro is doing it.

“So, when you look at the data, you can see how he is doing it.

“And I need to try and ride his style a little bit; a little bit softer on the brakes, more rolling, and later on the gas. There is a way to do it, but I just need to figure it out.”

Since his MotoGP debut, Acosta’s aggression on braking has been one of his key strengths.

In comparing both his and his team-mate’s style, Binder added: “I pull a lot more pressure on the front brake.

“He pulls a lot less pressure, but he keeps the bike completely square.

“So, it’s completely two wheels [in line], so he can stop on two wheels, whereas I rely on one wheel. I need to get better at keeping the rear contact.”

Binder says his ability to stop better has been hindered by his old set-ups not working on the current bike.

“The issue is that when we go in the direction of how I braked in the past, I keep losing the front.

“So, we don’t load the front tyre there. So, it’s not really an option anymore. So, we need to fine-tune these areas, especially in time attack is where it’s really hurting me.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

