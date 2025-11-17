Two people have been picked out by Raul Fernandez as central to his growth in MotoGP in 2025.

Fernandez was victorious for the first time in the premier class at the Australian Grand Prix, and was on the podium again in the final race of the season in Valencia, finishing half-a-second behind Marco Bezzecchi.

The success in the final part of the 2025 season for the Trackhouse Aprilia rider came after three years of struggling, where he was rarely in the top-10.

One key change Fernandez picked out in recent times for him was the arrival of Davide Brivio as Team Principal at the Trackhouse team.

“Davide [Brivio], when he came, is the person who started to make everything better,” Raul Fernandez told the post-race press conference in Valencia.

“I think the principal reason that now the team is strong is for him because he was improving the things that [meant] the team was not 100 per cent competitive.

“So, he made everything to try to improve.

“If he doesn’t arrive, I don’t know if now we are here fighting for the podium and for the victories.

“Of course, we know that we have an incredible bike, but for me he is one of the reasons that Trackhouse now is fighting for this kind of position.”

If Brivio has been a relatively new arrival to Fernandez’s MotoGP programme, his brother Adrian Fernandez has been an almost permanent fixture in the Spaniard’s life.

That they are both racing in the World Championship is something invaluable for Raul.

“For me it’s very important because I feel [like a] very lucky boy because I have a brother that I have a really good relationship with him, and also I am doing the same sport as him,” Fernandez explained.

“So when I have difficult things always I go to him, I explain, and sometimes he can help me a lot.

“For me, he’s one of the more important people in my life.”

Before Raul Fernandez was on the MotoGP podium, Adrian Fernandez had won his first Moto3 race in the morning.

It was an additional factor in an “almost perfect” ending to the 2025 season for Raul Fernandez, whose Valencia podium came only a week after he was forced to miss the Portuguese Grand Prix following a crash there in Practice.

“Almost perfect to end like this the 2025,” he said.

“Of course, one week ago I had a big crash in Portugal and I never through that I [would be] fit to race in Valencia.

“But anyway with the physios we made a super-good job today.

“I felt quite good. Of course, I had a bit [of pain] in the last part of the race, but it’s Valencia, I love this track, I enjoy a lot when I ride here. So, I tried.

“Marco [Bezzecchi] in some corners had a little bit more and I couldn’t try.

“But, anyway, I’m happy, I think Aprilia is making a super-good job.

“Also for me and for my family it was a super-nice day with the first victory for my brother [Adrian Fernandez] and now with my second MotoGP podium.

“Of course, we will be very happy tonight.”