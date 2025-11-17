When will Pecco Bagnaia begin 2027 MotoGP talks with Ducati?

Pecco Bagnaia is already facing questions about re-signing with Ducati in 2027

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia admits “maybe we will start speaking in the winter” about a renewal with Ducati for 2027, despite his difficult 2025 season.

The Italian endured his worst season as a factory team Ducati rider in 2025, after scoring just two grand prix victories on his way to fifth in the standings.

All year, Pecco Bagnaia struggled for confidence on the front-end of the GP25, though his season became especially difficult after the summer break.

His Valencia Grand Prix ended on the opening lap after a collision with Johann Zarco, which he labelled as a “racing incident”.

It marked his fifth successive Sunday non-finish and sixth in the last seven rounds, with his only finish in that period his surprise Japanese Grand Prix victory.

Does Pecco Bagnaia really want to commit to Ducati again?

Bagnaia has faced intense scrutiny this season, while tensions have flared between Ducati and him as his struggles have gone on without resolution.

But Ducati has publicly backed Bagnaia, while the Italian said on Sunday at the Valencia grand Prix that he still wants to “end my career with” the marque.

Asked when he will start talking about 2027 with Ducati, Bagnaia said: “Tuesday. I don’t know, it’s a difficult question.

“I want to continue with Ducati.

“I started with Ducati. They gave me the possibility. They gave me the chance to win the title.

“I gave them the title. We improved the bike, which now is a bike everyone can use.

“My ambition is to end my career with them.

“Maybe we will start speaking about it this winter. I don’t know. I’m not the one who needs to speak about it.”

Bagnaia has only ever ridden Ducati machinery in MotoGP, having made his debut in 2019 with the Pramac squad.

He was promoted to Ducati’s factory team in 2021, before winning the first of his two world titles in 2022.

When will Pecco Bagnaia begin 2027 MotoGP talks with Ducati?
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone names ‘chaotic’ F1 team as potential destination for Christian Horner
5m ago
Bernie Ecclestone and Christian Horner
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez names two key figures in MotoGP growth: “If he doesn’t arrive…”
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Rins issues warning to Yamaha MotoGP team-mates ahead of V4 test
1h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia reacts to Valencia MotoGP win: ‘Normally we are s**t at the end of a season’
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Pirelli make drastic Qatar GP change amid F1 tyre concerns
2h ago
Qatar GP start

More News

F1 News
Valtteri Bottas backs Lewis Hamilton to come good at Ferrari despite slow start
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP Concessions: What Honda loses by moving from Rank D to Rank C
2h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Ferrari accused of “undermining” drivers after John Elkann criticism
3h ago
John Elkann
MotoGP News
MotoGP race winner leaves paddock “sad to see I have a lot of potential”
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream
3h ago
The start of Las Vegas 2024