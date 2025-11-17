Double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia admits “maybe we will start speaking in the winter” about a renewal with Ducati for 2027, despite his difficult 2025 season.

The Italian endured his worst season as a factory team Ducati rider in 2025, after scoring just two grand prix victories on his way to fifth in the standings.

All year, Pecco Bagnaia struggled for confidence on the front-end of the GP25, though his season became especially difficult after the summer break.

His Valencia Grand Prix ended on the opening lap after a collision with Johann Zarco, which he labelled as a “racing incident”.

It marked his fifth successive Sunday non-finish and sixth in the last seven rounds, with his only finish in that period his surprise Japanese Grand Prix victory.

Does Pecco Bagnaia really want to commit to Ducati again?

Bagnaia has faced intense scrutiny this season, while tensions have flared between Ducati and him as his struggles have gone on without resolution.

But Ducati has publicly backed Bagnaia, while the Italian said on Sunday at the Valencia grand Prix that he still wants to “end my career with” the marque.

Asked when he will start talking about 2027 with Ducati, Bagnaia said: “Tuesday. I don’t know, it’s a difficult question.

“I want to continue with Ducati.

“I started with Ducati. They gave me the possibility. They gave me the chance to win the title.

“I gave them the title. We improved the bike, which now is a bike everyone can use.

“My ambition is to end my career with them.

“Maybe we will start speaking about it this winter. I don’t know. I’m not the one who needs to speak about it.”

Bagnaia has only ever ridden Ducati machinery in MotoGP, having made his debut in 2019 with the Pramac squad.

He was promoted to Ducati’s factory team in 2021, before winning the first of his two world titles in 2022.

