Johann Zarco: Nothing “very bad” or “super positive” about new Honda MotoGP bike

After the post-race MotoGP test in Valencia, Johann Zarco has been able to give his first impressions on the 2026 Honda RC213V.

Although his form dipped in the middle of 2025, Zarco ended the season as Honda’s only MotoGP winner during the last campaign, thanks to his French Grand Prix triumph in the rain at Le Mans.

The 2026 bike is one at the moment that remains, as can be expected at this stage, a work in progress, but one that is in a good position.

“It seems that this bike is working well,” Johann Zarco said after the test in Valencia.

“Not any very bad points, but not any super-positive points, either.

“We can recognise the DNA of Honda a lot on it, and we will have I think an aero evolution in Malaysia.

“But the bike we have now will be very similar when we restart the test in Malaysia.”

The key issue of grip is something that the new bike seems to offer some solutions to.

“We always complain about grip all the time, with this one there are some areas where you feel more grip,” the LCR Honda rider said.

“[But] I didn’t feel that this grip helps to improve a lot the performance.

“But maybe now, having the bike that can create this grip, maybe we need to find a different balance on the bike – also the riding – to use as well as possible this evolution.”

Zarco added that it will be important to settle on a base bike quickly in 2026 to be able to work on the details of the setup.

“I do not expect any big things, and I think the aero will make a big difference when we will have it,” he said.

“But I feel we have a good potential, but then it’s difficult to find the right balance.

“Once we will have the same bikes in the garage for many races, at that point we will have the possibility to play and understand the setup.”

