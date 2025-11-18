Johann Zarco: Nothing “very bad” or “super positive” about new Honda MotoGP bike

Johann Zarco says the 2026 Honda MotoGP bike is “working well” even if there aren’t “any super-positive points”.

Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After the post-race MotoGP test in Valencia, Johann Zarco has been able to give his first impressions on the 2026 Honda RC213V.

Although his form dipped in the middle of 2025, Zarco ended the season as Honda’s only MotoGP winner during the last campaign, thanks to his French Grand Prix triumph in the rain at Le Mans.

The 2026 bike is one at the moment that remains, as can be expected at this stage, a work in progress, but one that is in a good position.

“It seems that this bike is working well,” Johann Zarco said after the test in Valencia.

“Not any very bad points, but not any super-positive points, either. 

“We can recognise the DNA of Honda a lot on it, and we will have I think an aero evolution in Malaysia. 

“But the bike we have now will be very similar when we restart the test in Malaysia.”

The key issue of grip is something that the new bike seems to offer some solutions to.

“We always complain about grip all the time, with this one there are some areas where you feel more grip,” the LCR Honda rider said.

“[But] I didn’t feel that this grip helps to improve a lot the performance. 

“But maybe now, having the bike that can create this grip, maybe we need to find a different balance on the bike – also the riding – to use as well as possible this evolution.”

Zarco added that it will be important to settle on a base bike quickly in 2026 to be able to work on the details of the setup.

“I do not expect any big things, and I think the aero will make a big difference when we will have it,” he said.

“But I feel we have a good potential, but then it’s difficult to find the right balance. 

“Once we will have the same bikes in the garage for many races, at that point we will have the possibility to play and understand the setup.”

In this article

Johann Zarco: Nothing “very bad” or “super positive” about new Honda MotoGP bike
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM MotoGP updates “not black and white”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Fabio Quartararo "did a scorching lap time already” on Yamaha V4
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: Nothing “very bad” or “super positive” about new Honda MotoGP bike
2h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pramac details biggest “surprise” from Toprak Razgatlioglu’s public MotoGP debut
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia makes progress in Valencia MotoGP test: “The feeling was better”
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Racing Bulls show off exciting new “holographic” F1 livery for Las Vegas GP
2h ago
Racing Bulls' Vegas livery
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s first V4 Yamaha praise, but ‘not hopeful yet’ after MotoGP test
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “still feeling like a rookie” on Aprilia MotoGP bike
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP test: Raul Fernandez fastest, Toprak Razgatlioglu impresses
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP