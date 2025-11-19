Raul Fernandez fastest in Valencia MotoGP test, but “nothing from Aprilia”

Raul Fernandez says he had no new parts to try in the Valencia MotoGP test.

There were no new parts to try for Raul Fernandez in the Valencia MotoGP test, but the Spaniard ended fastest.

Fernandez was on the podium four times in the final part of the 2025 MotoGP season, including Sprints. Featured in that run, of course, were the victory at the Australian Grand Prix and the second place to Marco Bezzecchi of the Aprilia factory team at the final round in Valencia.

Back out on-track at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Tuesday (18 November), Aprilia had new parts for the factory riders to try, including a new aerodynamics package that both Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin tried.

Raul Fernandez, though, remained with the bike he rode in the Valencia Grand Prix.

“We were really focused on trying to improve our package,” he explained.

“We don’t have nothing [anything] from Aprilia side. 

“I know that they had to try a new aero package, but we have to wait to see how Marco [Bezzecchi] and Jorge [Martin] liked it because both of them tried [it].”

Fernandez added that he rode without painkillers in the test which caused pain in the final part of the day in the shoulder he injured in Portugal.

“Anyway, as Davide [Brivio] told me, we have to take the maximum of our package and after that I think we made a good test, also because at the beginning of the test I didn’t take medicine and in the last part of the test I feel again pain on the shoulder,” Fernandez said.

“I need to rest well to try to recover well my shoulder because it will be important for next year.”

He added that he will not undergo surgery before the 2026 season to avoid risking the Sepang test.

“I have a plan with the physios,” Fernandez said.

“I will not make the surgery because, if I make it, I will not have enough time to be in Sepang at 100 per cent [fitness]. 

“But we have a good plan with the physios, and also I need some rest days to don’t take the bike because the worst thing is I come back super-soon and it doesn’t help to the shoulder.”

