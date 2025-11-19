Alex Rins: Yamaha V4 already “much better” in key area

Alex Rins believes he was the only MotoGP rider not to fit a soft tyre during Tuesday’s Valencia test, choosing instead to focus entirely on development work for Yamaha’s new V4 prototype.

While most of the field tried time attacks at some stage in the afternoon, Rins prioritised set-up and data gathering for Yamaha’s 2026 V4 MotoGP machine, expected to debut at next year’s Sepang test.

The Spaniard will continue that work on Wednesday, alongside the other Yamaha race riders, during a private test at Valencia.

“I didn't try the soft tyre today. I think I was the only one who didn't,” said Rins, who ended the day 19th, 1.347s behind pacesetter Raul Fernandez.

But the former Suzuki and Honda race winner was encouraged by the progress since first trying the prototype at Misano in September.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The bike has slightly improved. I felt better than in Misano,” Rins said. “The ‘shift shock’ we were struggling with is better.

“We didn't make so many laps due to the conditions in the morning, but the laps that we did were proper laps. We tried a lot of settings: Pivot up, pivot down, bike short, bike long.

“I used the day thinking more about the base than putting a soft tyre and making a time attack. Overall, I felt quite good. A good starting point for tomorrow.”

Team-mate Fabio Quartararo’s time attack placed the V4 15th, but only 0.554s from the top of the timesheets.

Although Yamaha is running the current V4 engine at a conservative power output, Rins highlighted traction as his next big target.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It's still missing a bit of speed - it's normal. And my target for tomorrow is trying to find the traction, because we struggled a little bit,” he said.

“We can pick up the bike better than with the Inline4, because it's moving less, less shaking. But picking up the bike like this, we are not able to find the traction. So it's the main target for tomorrow.”

However, braking performance is already a clear step forward from the outgoing M1.

“Braking is much better than the Inline4,” Rins said.

“The problem with the Inline4 was that we were stopping the bike only with the front tyre.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"With this [V4], we are able to use both tyres and as soon as you brake, the bike goes a little bit sideways, and this is really helpful. I felt quite good.”

Rins added he was “surprised” by how well the engine-braking system already worked.

Meanwhile, Tuesday also saw the ‘public’ debut of new Yamaha MotoGP rider Toprak Razgatlioglu, who set the 18th fastest time for Pramac.

“I was quite impressed with the lap time that he did,” said Rins. “They said he fitted soft tyres to do a time attack. But you need to do it. So yeah, I was quite surprised for his second time [this year] on the MotoGP bike.”

Yamaha will continue testing new chassis and aero items behind closed doors on Wednesday.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The race riders next return to the V4 at the Sepang Shakedown in late January, where a major engine update is expected.