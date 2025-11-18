2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)

Following Sunday’s Valencia MotoGP season finale, teams and riders were back at Valencia to kick off their 2026 preparations with a day of official testing.

A damp start to the day delayed the schedule and saw the test extended until 5:30pm, with no lunch break.

Fabio Quartararo was fastest at 2:30pm, having started on the Inline M1 before switching to the V4. Each Yamaha rider appeared to have one Inline and one V4 machine available.

Sunday's runner-up Raul Fernandez then took over for Trackhouse Aprilia at 3:30pm, returning to the top - after being briefly demoted by factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi - from 4:30-5:30pm.

Fernandez said he didn't have new parts, but Bezzecchi was seen trying extensive new aero, with black and white zebra stripes to conceal the design, including several different rear wing designs.

Tuesday marked the first time that triple WorldSBK champion and new Pramac Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu had taken part in an official MotoGP test, having ridden in a private test at Aragon last weekend.

Razgatlioglu focused only on the V4.

The test also saw the MotoGP debut of fellow 2026 ‘rookie’ and reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira, for LCR Honda.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez remained absent due to his shoulder injuries and won’t be seen on a MotoGP bike until the next Official test at Sepang in Malaysia from February 3-5.

Nicolo Bulega, Razgatlioglu’s closest WorldSBK rival for the past two seasons, was again replacing Marquez in the factory Ducati team. Bulega set the eighth fastest time, ahead of team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who suffered a late fall.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli was missing after suffering a hand injury in a bizarre grid accident on Sunday and replaced by Moto2 rider Celestino Vietti.

Although Honda has moved up to concession rank C, alongside KTM and Aprilia, Yamaha can use its ongoing D status to hold private tests with race riders and will remain at Valencia on Wednesday.

2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (5:30pm - FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1:29.373s 43/52 2 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.027s 46/60 3 ^4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP) +0.084s 42/53 4 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP) +0.177s 47/55 5 ˅2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.208s 38/53 6 ^4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.247s 49/56 7 ^5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP) +0.268s 33/47 8 ˅3 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP) +0.288s 38/45 9 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.338s 46/52 10 ˅4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP) +0.358s 32/50 11 ^3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +0.461s 58/64 12 ˅3 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.499s 24/37 13 ^4 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.521s 41/46 14 ˅3 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.543s 21/44 15 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.554s 36/46 16 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.621s 41/52 17 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.918s 44/47 18 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.294s 43/53 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.347s 4/33 20 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.491s 49/51 21 = Diogo Moreira BRA Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.824s 53/57 22 = Celestino Vietti ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP) +3.138s 21/24

2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (4:30pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1:29.373s 43/44 2 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.027s 46/53 3 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.208s 38/40 4 ^10 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP) +0.229s 35/37 5 ^13 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP) +0.288s 38/40 6 ˅2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP) +0.358s 32/41 7 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP) +0.378s 31/39 8 ^4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.444s 40/41 9 ^2 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.499s 24/32 10 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.508s 39/43 11 ˅6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.543s 21/32 12 ˅5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP) +0.621s 11/30 13 ˅5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.647s 5/33 14 ˅5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +0.754s 31/45 15 ˅2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.863s 19/39 16 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.953s 22/34 17 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.089s 25/30 18 ^1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.294s 43/47 19 ˅2 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.347s 4/28 20 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.651s 37/45 21 = Diogo Moreira BRA Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.585s 29/45 22 = Celestino Vietti ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP) +3.138s 21/24

2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (3:30pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) 1:29.501s 25/29 2 ^2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.090s 20/27 3 ^12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.183s 27/37 4 ^2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP) +0.345s 24/28 5 ^2 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.415s 21/22 6 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP) +0.471s 23/25 7 ^3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP) +0.493s 11/14 8 ˅7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.519s 5/22 9 ^8 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +0.626s 31/32 10 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.650s 23/32 11 ˅9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.660s 4/18 12 ˅3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.723s 21/25 13 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.735s 19/28 14 ˅2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP) +0.790s 21/21 15 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.825s 22/23 16 ˅8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.986s 4/21 17 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.219s 4/15 18 = Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP) +1.592s 13/22 19 ^1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.668s 28/31 20 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.715s 22/32 21 = Diogo Moreira BRA Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.457s 29/31 22 = Celestino Vietti ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP) +3.010s 21/24

2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (2:30pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:30.02s 5/15 2 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.141s 4/8 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +0.204s 9/17 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.403s 10/16 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP) +0.414s 4/19 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP) +0.447s 14/21 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.457s 4/13 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.467s 4/11 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.480s 9/17 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP) +0.533s 4/8 11 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.539s 7/19 12 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP) +0.539s 6/13 13 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.594s 8/16 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.598s 3/13 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.642s 16/24 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.700s 4/10 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP) +0.733s 11/20 18 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP) +1.073s 13/13 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.249s 5/19 20 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +2.036s 13/17 21 Diogo Moreira BRA Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.811s 15/16 22 Celestino Vietti ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP) +4.433s 9/9

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.809s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)

