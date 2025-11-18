2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)
Lap times as of 5:30pm during Tuesday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Valencia.
Following Sunday’s Valencia MotoGP season finale, teams and riders were back at Valencia to kick off their 2026 preparations with a day of official testing.
A damp start to the day delayed the schedule and saw the test extended until 5:30pm, with no lunch break.
Fabio Quartararo was fastest at 2:30pm, having started on the Inline M1 before switching to the V4. Each Yamaha rider appeared to have one Inline and one V4 machine available.
Sunday's runner-up Raul Fernandez then took over for Trackhouse Aprilia at 3:30pm, returning to the top - after being briefly demoted by factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi - from 4:30-5:30pm.
Fernandez said he didn't have new parts, but Bezzecchi was seen trying extensive new aero, with black and white zebra stripes to conceal the design, including several different rear wing designs.
Tuesday marked the first time that triple WorldSBK champion and new Pramac Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu had taken part in an official MotoGP test, having ridden in a private test at Aragon last weekend.
Razgatlioglu focused only on the V4.
The test also saw the MotoGP debut of fellow 2026 ‘rookie’ and reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira, for LCR Honda.
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez remained absent due to his shoulder injuries and won’t be seen on a MotoGP bike until the next Official test at Sepang in Malaysia from February 3-5.
Nicolo Bulega, Razgatlioglu’s closest WorldSBK rival for the past two seasons, was again replacing Marquez in the factory Ducati team. Bulega set the eighth fastest time, ahead of team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who suffered a late fall.
VR46’s Franco Morbidelli was missing after suffering a hand injury in a bizarre grid accident on Sunday and replaced by Moto2 rider Celestino Vietti.
Although Honda has moved up to concession rank C, alongside KTM and Aprilia, Yamaha can use its ongoing D status to hold private tests with race riders and will remain at Valencia on Wednesday.
2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (5:30pm - FINAL)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1:29.373s
|43/52
|2
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.027s
|46/60
|3
|^4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)
|+0.084s
|42/53
|4
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)
|+0.177s
|47/55
|5
|˅2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.208s
|38/53
|6
|^4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.247s
|49/56
|7
|^5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)
|+0.268s
|33/47
|8
|˅3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP)
|+0.288s
|38/45
|9
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.338s
|46/52
|10
|˅4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP)
|+0.358s
|32/50
|11
|^3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+0.461s
|58/64
|12
|˅3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.499s
|24/37
|13
|^4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.521s
|41/46
|14
|˅3
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.543s
|21/44
|15
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.554s
|36/46
|16
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.621s
|41/52
|17
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.918s
|44/47
|18
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.294s
|43/53
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.347s
|4/33
|20
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.491s
|49/51
|21
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.824s
|53/57
|22
|=
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)
|+3.138s
|21/24
2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (4:30pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1:29.373s
|43/44
|2
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.027s
|46/53
|3
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.208s
|38/40
|4
|^10
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)
|+0.229s
|35/37
|5
|^13
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP)
|+0.288s
|38/40
|6
|˅2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP)
|+0.358s
|32/41
|7
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)
|+0.378s
|31/39
|8
|^4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.444s
|40/41
|9
|^2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.499s
|24/32
|10
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.508s
|39/43
|11
|˅6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.543s
|21/32
|12
|˅5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)
|+0.621s
|11/30
|13
|˅5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.647s
|5/33
|14
|˅5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+0.754s
|31/45
|15
|˅2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.863s
|19/39
|16
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.953s
|22/34
|17
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.089s
|25/30
|18
|^1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.294s
|43/47
|19
|˅2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.347s
|4/28
|20
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.651s
|37/45
|21
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.585s
|29/45
|22
|=
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)
|+3.138s
|21/24
2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (3:30pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1:29.501s
|25/29
|2
|^2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.090s
|20/27
|3
|^12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.183s
|27/37
|4
|^2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP)
|+0.345s
|24/28
|5
|^2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.415s
|21/22
|6
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)
|+0.471s
|23/25
|7
|^3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)
|+0.493s
|11/14
|8
|˅7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.519s
|5/22
|9
|^8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+0.626s
|31/32
|10
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.650s
|23/32
|11
|˅9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.660s
|4/18
|12
|˅3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.723s
|21/25
|13
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.735s
|19/28
|14
|˅2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)
|+0.790s
|21/21
|15
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.825s
|22/23
|16
|˅8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.986s
|4/21
|17
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.219s
|4/15
|18
|=
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP)
|+1.592s
|13/22
|19
|^1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.668s
|28/31
|20
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.715s
|22/32
|21
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.457s
|29/31
|22
|=
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)
|+3.010s
|21/24
2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (2:30pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:30.02s
|5/15
|2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.141s
|4/8
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+0.204s
|9/17
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.403s
|10/16
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)
|+0.414s
|4/19
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP)
|+0.447s
|14/21
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.457s
|4/13
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.467s
|4/11
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.480s
|9/17
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)
|+0.533s
|4/8
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.539s
|7/19
|12
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)
|+0.539s
|6/13
|13
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.594s
|8/16
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.598s
|3/13
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.642s
|16/24
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.700s
|4/10
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)
|+0.733s
|11/20
|18
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP)
|+1.073s
|13/13
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.249s
|5/19
|20
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+2.036s
|13/17
|21
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.811s
|15/16
|22
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)
|+4.433s
|9/9
* Rookie
Official Valencia MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.809s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)