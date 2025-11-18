2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)

Following Sunday’s Valencia MotoGP season finale, teams and riders were back at Valencia to kick off their 2026 preparations with a day of official testing.

A damp start to the day delayed the schedule and saw the test extended until 5:30pm, with no lunch break.

Fabio Quartararo was fastest at 2:30pm, having started on the Inline M1 before switching to the V4. Each Yamaha rider appeared to have one Inline and one V4 machine available.

Sunday's runner-up Raul Fernandez then took over for Trackhouse Aprilia at 3:30pm, returning to the top - after being briefly demoted by factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi - from 4:30-5:30pm.

Fernandez said he didn't have new parts, but Bezzecchi was seen trying extensive new aero, with black and white zebra stripes to conceal the design, including several different rear wing designs.

Tuesday marked the first time that triple WorldSBK champion and new Pramac Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu had taken part in an official MotoGP test, having ridden in a private test at Aragon last weekend.

Razgatlioglu focused only on the V4.

The test also saw the MotoGP debut of fellow 2026 ‘rookie’ and reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira, for LCR Honda.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez remained absent due to his shoulder injuries and won’t be seen on a MotoGP bike until the next Official test at Sepang in Malaysia from February 3-5.

Nicolo Bulega, Razgatlioglu’s closest WorldSBK rival for the past two seasons, was again replacing Marquez in the factory Ducati team. Bulega set the eighth fastest time, ahead of team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who suffered a late fall.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli was missing after suffering a hand injury in a bizarre grid accident on Sunday and replaced by Moto2 rider Celestino Vietti.

Although Honda has moved up to concession rank C, alongside KTM and Aprilia, Yamaha can use its ongoing D status to hold private tests with race riders and will remain at Valencia on Wednesday.

2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (5:30pm - FINAL)

  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1:29.373s43/52
2=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.027s46/60
3^4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)+0.084s42/53
4=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)+0.177s47/55
5˅2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.208s38/53
6^4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.247s49/56
7^5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)+0.268s33/47
8˅3Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP)+0.288s38/45
9˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.338s46/52
10˅4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP)+0.358s32/50
11^3Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+0.461s58/64
12˅3Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.499s24/37
13^4Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.521s41/46
14˅3Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.543s21/44
15˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.554s36/46
16˅1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.621s41/52
17˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.918s44/47
18=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.294s43/53
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.347s4/33
20=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.491s49/51
21=Diogo MoreiraBRAHonda LCR (RC213V)*+1.824s53/57
22=Celestino ViettiITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)+3.138s21/24

2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (4:30pm)

  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1:29.373s43/44
2^1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.027s46/53
3˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.208s38/40
4^10Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)+0.229s35/37
5^13Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP)+0.288s38/40
6˅2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP)+0.358s32/41
7˅1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)+0.378s31/39
8^4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.444s40/41
9^2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.499s24/32
10=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.508s39/43
11˅6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.543s21/32
12˅5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)+0.621s11/30
13˅5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.647s5/33
14˅5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+0.754s31/45
15˅2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.863s19/39
16˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.953s22/34
17˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.089s25/30
18^1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.294s43/47
19˅2Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.347s4/28
20=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.651s37/45
21=Diogo MoreiraBRAHonda LCR (RC213V)*+2.585s29/45
22=Celestino ViettiITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)+3.138s21/24

2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (3:30pm)

  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)1:29.501s25/29
2^2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.090s20/27
3^12Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.183s27/37
4^2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP)+0.345s24/28
5^2Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.415s21/22
6˅1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)+0.471s23/25
7^3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)+0.493s11/14
8˅7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.519s5/22
9^8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+0.626s31/32
10^1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.650s23/32
11˅9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.660s4/18
12˅3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.723s21/25
13=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.735s19/28
14˅2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)+0.790s21/21
15˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.825s22/23
16˅8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.986s4/21
17˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.219s4/15
18=Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP)+1.592s13/22
19^1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.668s28/31
20˅1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.715s22/32
21=Diogo MoreiraBRAHonda LCR (RC213V)*+2.457s29/31
22=Celestino ViettiITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)+3.010s21/24

2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test (2:30pm)

 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:30.02s5/15
2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.141s4/8
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+0.204s9/17
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.403s10/16
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)+0.414s4/19
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP)+0.447s14/21
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.457s4/13
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.467s4/11
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.480s9/17
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)+0.533s4/8
11Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.539s7/19
12Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP)+0.539s6/13
13Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.594s8/16
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.598s3/13
15Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.642s16/24
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.700s4/10
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP)+0.733s11/20
18Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP)+1.073s13/13
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.249s5/19
20Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+2.036s13/17
21Diogo MoreiraBRAHonda LCR (RC213V)*+2.811s15/16
22Celestino ViettiITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP)+4.433s9/9

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.809s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)

