Pedro Acosta has “zero stress” about 2027 MotoGP contract talks

Pedro Acosta will be a big piece in the 2027 MotoGP rider market

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
© Gold and Goose

KTM’s Pedro Acosta says he has “zero stress “ about his MotoGP future beyond 2026, as he gets set to be a major player on the rider market for 2027.

The 21-year-old ended his second year in MotoGP fourth in the standings after scoring 12 podiums across sprints and grands prix, though his wait for a first win goes on.

In the second half of the season, the KTM package with Pedro Acosta grew into a consistent podium challenger.

But the Spaniard voiced a lot of displeasure earlier this year over KTM’s struggles, with Acosta linked to moves to VR46 Ducati and Honda for 2026.

This is set to be an important winter for KTM in convincing Acosta to commit to the brand for 2027, though he is relaxed about his future.

Asked about it on Tuesday during the Valencia test, he said: “I have zero stress about that.

“If you are fast, it’s not necessary to go that fast [in thinking about your future].

“I don’t know. I’m happy with the crew I have now, the bike should improve.

“That’s clear. But I’m not stressed.

“I’m just focused on making the best pre-season I can, try to bring in the first race of the year the best bike we can and try to keep going with this consistency that we are showing at the end of this year.

“At the end, if something can help us to be better and fight for better positions, maybe even with not a better bike, is this consistency.”

Though praising the consistency of the KTM in the second half of the season in 2025, Acosta did say after the final grand prix in Valencia that the brand “fought for nothing”.

His hopes of fighting for victory at the Valencia Grand Prix finale were dashed by high tyre wear, which has been a persistent problem for KTM in 2025.

Pedro Acosta has “zero stress” about 2027 MotoGP contract talks
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)
8m ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP test: Raul Fernandez fastest, Toprak Razgatlioglu impresses
12m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 Feature
Will McLaren’s weakness open the door for Max Verstappen? Las Vegas talking points
21m ago
Norris in Vegas 2024
F1 News
Lando Norris praised for ‘finding something’ over Oscar Piastri in F1 title race
2h ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Aprilia debuts radical new aerodynamics at Valencia MotoGP test
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Aston Martin could “win everything” as Adrian Newey loophole factor teased
3h ago
Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
First look: Toprak Razgatlioglu makes public MotoGP debut at Valencia test
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton urged to be patient at Ferrari: “If anyone can make it work…”
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta has “zero stress” about 2027 MotoGP contract talks
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo teases new MotoGP role with Spanish KTM rider
6h ago
Jorge Lorenzo speaks with MotoGP.com's Jack Appleyard during 2025 MotoGP Valencia test. Credit: Gold and Goose.