Pedro Acosta has “zero stress” about 2027 MotoGP contract talks

KTM’s Pedro Acosta says he has “zero stress “ about his MotoGP future beyond 2026, as he gets set to be a major player on the rider market for 2027.

The 21-year-old ended his second year in MotoGP fourth in the standings after scoring 12 podiums across sprints and grands prix, though his wait for a first win goes on.

In the second half of the season, the KTM package with Pedro Acosta grew into a consistent podium challenger.

But the Spaniard voiced a lot of displeasure earlier this year over KTM’s struggles, with Acosta linked to moves to VR46 Ducati and Honda for 2026.

This is set to be an important winter for KTM in convincing Acosta to commit to the brand for 2027, though he is relaxed about his future.

Asked about it on Tuesday during the Valencia test, he said: “I have zero stress about that.

“If you are fast, it’s not necessary to go that fast [in thinking about your future].

“I don’t know. I’m happy with the crew I have now, the bike should improve.

“That’s clear. But I’m not stressed.

“I’m just focused on making the best pre-season I can, try to bring in the first race of the year the best bike we can and try to keep going with this consistency that we are showing at the end of this year.

“At the end, if something can help us to be better and fight for better positions, maybe even with not a better bike, is this consistency.”

Though praising the consistency of the KTM in the second half of the season in 2025, Acosta did say after the final grand prix in Valencia that the brand “fought for nothing”.

His hopes of fighting for victory at the Valencia Grand Prix finale were dashed by high tyre wear, which has been a persistent problem for KTM in 2025.