Former MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo could be set to take on a new role inside the MotoGP paddock from 2026.

Lorenzo, who retired from racing in 2019 and has since taken roles as Yamaha test rider and as a broadcaster with DAZN, could be moving somewhat into the KTM project next year.

The five-time World Champion is rumoured to be putting together a programme with Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales, who will enter his second season with the Austrian brand next year.

“It’s a possibility,” Jorge Lorenzo told the MotoGP world feed broadcast during the Valencia test, when asked if he will be helping a rider in 2026.

“We need to finalise the things.”

Lorenzo added later that the rider he is speaking with is “a MotoGP rider and he’s Spanish,” although he did not mention Vinales.

Vinales himself was asked about the Lorenzo links, and was open that he is “talking” with the rider he replaced at Yamaha in 2017.

“I think as a rider I need to find the best for myself,” Vinales told the MotoGP world feed.

“Still, I think I need to improve in many areas.

“We know Jorge [Lorenzo] is a specialist on rider technique, so I’m always wondering if I can find the way that I can develop still my skills.

“I think it’s very important next year, I really feel I have a chance with KTM, so I will put everything to work on it.

“Of course I’m talking with Jorge to see if we can do a partnership and we can work especially on details on technique, on the structure of the weekend.

“So, basically in terms of KTM, the bike is working, Pedro [Acosta] was doing well, but to make the next step you need to be excellent on the bike.”

Lorenzo indicated that if he were to work with a rider he would try to bring to them a different perspective on their problems, combined with his experience of almost 20 years of racing in the World Championship.

“Sometimes, when you are too much inside you, you don’t see things that are clear from a point of view [that is] more open,” he said.

“To have a person that lived what you are living, for so many years, I think can give you a competitive advantage that I think will be important.”