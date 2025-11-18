Latest Valentino Rossi MotoGP protege reveals Marco Bezzecchi talks before first test

Celestino Vietti will take part in the Valencia MotoGP test for the VR46 Ducati team, and he has been able to count on some words from Marco Bezzecchi.

The SpeedRS Moto2 regular was announced by the VR46 Racing Team to be replacing Franco Morbidelli for the Valencia test, after Morbidelli broke his left hand in a start line incident with Aleix Espargaro before last Sunday’s [16 November) race, on the morning of the test (18 November).

Damp conditions delayed the start of the morning’s running, and Vietti was able to speak with Marco Bezzecchi, as well as other VR46 Riders Academy members, before getting on the Desmosedici GP for the first time.

“He [Bezzecchi] said to me only to enjoy it,” Vietti told the MotoGP world feed broadcast on Tuesday morning in Valencia.

“And he said to me ‘Maybe we can go in together, I want to see you’.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, maybe we try to go in the track together, when it’s right.”

Vietti added: “Before also Maro [Luca Marini] and Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] arrived here to say to me something. They are excited like me.

“I hope to do it well. The weather is all okay, so we have only to wait for the dry moment.”

Vietti, who finished seventh in this year’s Moto2 standings, is looking at the test only as an opportunity to feel what it’s like to ride a MotoGP bike.

“I was ready to go home on Monday, but unfortunately Franky [Franco Morbidelli] missed the test for an injury and then they [VR46 Ducati] said ‘Maybe we can try to test with you,’” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I said ‘I’m here if it’s possible, I’m super-happy to do it’.

“Everything goes in-line and we can do it. So, only to enjoy it and see [how it feels] to ride a MotoGP.”

He added: “It’s really a dream that every rider has. To have the possibility to do only one lap was a dream come true, so really a good thing.

“I want to enjoy this day and remember it for all my life, for sure.”

Vietti will not be the only 2025 Moto2 rider on-track in Valencia today, as newly crowned World Champion Diogo Moreira will also take part in the Valencia test with LCR Honda, ahead of his step up to the premier class in 2026.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Three-time World Superbike Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu will also take part in his first official MotoGP test with the Pramac Yamaha team.

Nicolo Bulega will also take part as he continues to replace the injured Marc Marquez. Bulega will ride in a special throwback livery from Ducati that was revealed on Tuesday morning.