Ducati reveals special liveries for Valencia MotoGP test

Ducati has revealed two special liveries for the Valencia MotoGP test.

Nicolo Bulega's livery for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP test. Credit: Instagram/Ducati Corse.
Nicolo Bulega's livery for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP test. Credit: Instagram/Ducati Corse.

Two new special liveries have been revealed by Ducati for the Valencia MotoGP test.

Both will be used by the Ducati Lenovo Team riders, Francesco Bagnaia and Nicolo Bulega (who continues to replace the injured Marc Marquez), and are retro-inspired.

Bagnaia’s #63 Desmosedici GP will wear a predominantly silver livery based on the Imola 200-winning 750 Desmo from 1972, ridden to victory that day by Paul Smart.

Bulega’s bike, meanwhile, will have a mostly yellow paint scheme inspired by that which Franco Uncini’s 750 Supersport Desmo wore en route to victory in the 1975 Italian 750cc championship.

Of course, the liveries are not exact recreations of those from the past to which they are pointing due mostly to the factory team’s numerous sponsors.

This is not the first time Ducati has rolled out one-off liveries for the post-season MotoGP test, Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini having had a black-and-red livery at the end of 2023 in Valencia; while last year Bagnaia ran a red-and-white paint scheme inspired by that which Casey Stoner ran at the 2010 Australian Grand Prix, and Marc Marquez had his Todo al Rojo livery.

Bagnaia and Bulega will be riding in Valencia two days after a grand prix at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit that saw Bulega pick up his second point in MotoGP, while Bagnaia finished 14th in the Sprint and crashed in the race when he had contact on the first lap with Johann Zarco, for which the Frenchman was penalised with a long lap penalty.

Bagnaia in particular will be hoping for improvements in the test after a particularly tough 2025 season that saw him end with six DNFs in the last seven races. However, he admitted over the weekend that steps forward are unlikely before next February’s Sepang test.

Pecco Bagnaia, Nicolo Bulega get special Ducati liveries for Valencia MotoGP test
Alex Whitworth
Journalist
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

