Valentino Rossi protege gets surprise MotoGP debut at Valencia test

Moto2 race winner Celestino Vietti will make his MotoGP debut at the Valencia test

Celestino Vietti, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
Celestino Vietti, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
© VR46 Riders Academy

The VR46 Ducati squad has announced that Moto2 race winner Celestino Vietti will get a surprise MotoGP debut on Tuesday at the Valencia test following Franco Morbidelli’s injury.

Franco Morbidelli was declared unfit to take part in Tuesday’s post-season test at Valencia, after he injured his left hand in a bizarre startline incident.

The three-time grand prix winner ran into the back of Honda’s Aleix Espargaro while pulling up to his grid spot ahead of the start of last Sunday’s Valencia Grand Prix.

Morbidelli suffered a fracture in his left hand, which means he is unable to take part in Tuesday’s first 2026 test day.

As a result, VR46 has decided to give 24-year-old prospect Celestino Vietti his first opportunity to ride a MotoGP bike, as he takes over Morbidelli’s Desmosedici for Tuesday’s test.

Vietti made his grand prix debut in 2018 with the VR46 squad, and remained with MotoGP legend Rossi’s outfit until 2022.

He took his first wins in 2020 in Moto3, and won three times in Moto2 in 2022 with the VR46 outfit.

Remaining part of the VR46 Academy, Vetti served stints with Fantic Racing, KTM Ajo and Team HDR Heidrun in 2023, 2024 and 2025, scoring five victories in that time.

He ended the 2025 season seventh in the Moto2 standings.

Vietti will use the No.13 on Tuesday at the Valencia test and is now one of three rookies taking part, alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira.

A brief statement from VR46 read: “Following the left–hand injury sustained by Franco Morbidelli in Sunday’s race, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team has decided to offer Celestino Vietti the opportunity to take part in today’s official MotoGP test at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit (Spain), together with Fabio Di Giannantonio.

“The VR46 Riders Academy Moto2 rider will test a MotoGP bike – the Ducati Desmosedici GP – for the first time.

“Vietti raced with the VR46 Racing Team in the lower categories for four seasons, from 2019 to 2022.”

VR46 Academy riders are no strangers to making on-off MotoGP test appearances at Valencia.

In 2016, Pecco Bagnaia rode an Aspar Ducati for a few laps during the test as part of a bet for winning a certain number of races in Moto3 that year.

Valentino Rossi protege gets surprise MotoGP debut at Valencia test
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo teases new MotoGP role with Spanish KTM rider
19m ago
Jorge Lorenzo speaks with MotoGP.com's Jack Appleyard during 2025 MotoGP Valencia test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Jenson Button names “biggest issue” for Oscar Piastri in F1 title race
34m ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Celestino Vietti reveals Marco Bezzecchi advice before first test
1h ago
Celestino Vietti, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Zak Brown reignites Christian Horner feud with ‘changed by fame’ swipe
1h ago
Zak Brown and Christian Horner
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Yamaha “tried everything” to make inline-four MotoGP bike work
1h ago
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati reveals special liveries for Valencia MotoGP test
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega's livery for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP test. Credit: Instagram/Ducati Corse.
MotoGP
2025 Valencia MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi protege gets surprise MotoGP debut at Valencia test
2h ago
Celestino Vietti, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
RR News
Isle of Man TT veteran launches new team for 2026 races
18h ago
Conor Cummins, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
Oscar Piastri’s relationship with Lando Norris ‘better than ever’ amid F1 title fight
18h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris