First look: Toprak Razgatlioglu makes public MotoGP debut at Valencia test

Three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has made his public MotoGP debut on Tuesday at the Valencia test, as he begins his career with Pramac Yamaha.

The Pramac squad dropped a bombshell on the rider market earlier this year when it announced it had signed the Turkish superstar to join its satellite Yamaha squad for 2026.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has flirted with a MotoGP move for several years with Yamaha, having tested with the brand at various points.

Having previously been reticent to joining a satellite squad in the premier class, Pramac’s factory ties with Yamaha proved enough to convince him this summer.

The 29-year-old, who won his third World Superbike title and second with BMW last month, began testing with Yamaha last week in a private outing at Aragon.

Though still contracted to BMW until the end of the year, Razgatlioglu made his public MotoGP debut on Tuesday at the post-season test in Valencia.

The session was heavily delayed by damp patches on track, with just two laps completed after three hours of running before the red flag was shown to allow for circuit drying.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test © Gold and Goose

The Turkish rider left pitlane with just under four hours to go sporting a No.7 on the front of his Yamaha V4 M1. He completed 10 laps at a best of 1m32.472s.

Razgatlioglu’s traditional number in World Superbikes was 54, though he cannot use this in MotoGP as it currently belongs to Fermin Aldeguer.

He raced with the No.1 in World Superbikes last season, having won his second title in 2024.

Razgatlioglu’s first World Superbike championship came in 2021, when he rode for the factory Yamaha team in the series.

World Superbike title rival Nicolo Bulega made his MotoGP debut at the Portuguese Grand Prix with Ducati, as the injury replacement for Marc Marquez.

Bulega scored points in both grands prix he took part in, as he takes on a testing role with Ducati next year to spearhead development of its 2027 bike.

Like Bulega, Razgatlioglu’s knowledge of Pirelli rubber ahead of MotoGP’s switch to the brand in 2027 has been a major factor behind his deal to join the grand prix grid.

Bulega, who will remain in World Superbikes with Ducati next season, used his traditional No.11 during his outings in Portugal and Valencia.

However, he has switched to No.16 for the Valencia test, as Honda rookie Diogo Moreira takes No.11.