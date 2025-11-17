Seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez hopes his comeback from injury to win the title in 2025 “helps a lot of people as inspiration for their lives”.

The factory Ducati rider dominated the last season with 11 grand prix wins and 14 sprint victories on his way to a first world title in six years.

It followed a five-year period in which Marc Marquez suffered a serious arm injury at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, which threatened his career.

Having gone through four major operations between 2020 and 2022, and then electing to quit Honda for a satellite Ducati ride in 2024 due to uncompetitive machinery, Marquez’s comeback is being hailed as one of the greatest in sporting history.

Marquez’s message of inspiration as he receives 2025 prize

Marquez has been out with a shoulder injury since the Indonesian Grand Prix, but was present at the Valencia finale to attend the end-of-season awards gala, where he was officially crowned champion.

During his prize-giving, Marquez offered a message of inspiration in light of his comeback from injury.

“Yes, because if not you will never do it,” he said when asked if he believes it was possible to be world champion again.

“Of course, we had some very tough moments, some big decisions.

“But I always believed in myself. But the people around me helped a lot.

“When you are on the crest [of a wave] and you go down, it’s super dark there.

“The people around me helped a lot. I hope this comeback helps a lot of people as inspiration for their lives, and to never give up.”

He added: “Still, I don’t realise what happened.

“I realised it more in these three days in Valencia, than one month at home, because the injury arrived at the worst moment, because it was time to celebrate.

“But at the same time, [it arrived] in a good moment because everything was done.

“This weekend helped me to realise what we did, to celebrate with all of you [the fans].”

Marquez will sit out Tuesday’s post-season test as he continues his recovery.