Marc Marquez hopes 2025 MotoGP title comeback ‘inspires people to never give up’

Marc Marquez was officially crowned 2025 MotoGP world champion on Sunday

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 MotoGP awards
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 MotoGP awards
© Gold and Goose

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez hopes his comeback from injury to win the title in 2025 “helps a lot of people as inspiration for their lives”.

The factory Ducati rider dominated the last season with 11 grand prix wins and 14 sprint victories on his way to a first world title in six years.

It followed a five-year period in which Marc Marquez suffered a serious arm injury at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, which threatened his career.

Having gone through four major operations between 2020 and 2022, and then electing to quit Honda for a satellite Ducati ride in 2024 due to uncompetitive machinery, Marquez’s comeback is being hailed as one of the greatest in sporting history.

Marquez’s message of inspiration as he receives 2025 prize

Marquez has been out with a shoulder injury since the Indonesian Grand Prix, but was present at the Valencia finale to attend the end-of-season awards gala, where he was officially crowned champion.

During his prize-giving, Marquez offered a message of inspiration in light of his comeback from injury.

“Yes, because if not you will never do it,” he said when asked if he believes it was possible to be world champion again.

“Of course, we had some very tough moments, some big decisions.

“But I always believed in myself. But the people around me helped a lot.

“When you are on the crest [of a wave] and you go down, it’s super dark there.

“The people around me helped a lot. I hope this comeback helps a lot of people as inspiration for their lives, and to never give up.”

He added: “Still, I don’t realise what happened.

“I realised it more in these three days in Valencia, than one month at home, because the injury arrived at the worst moment, because it was time to celebrate.

“But at the same time, [it arrived] in a good moment because everything was done.

“This weekend helped me to realise what we did, to celebrate with all of you [the fans].”

Marquez will sit out Tuesday’s post-season test as he continues his recovery.

Marc Marquez hopes 2025 MotoGP title comeback ‘inspires people to never give up’
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
Isle of Man TT veteran launches new team for 2026 races
33m ago
Conor Cummins, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
Oscar Piastri’s relationship with Lando Norris ‘better than ever’ amid F1 title fight
47m ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez hopes 2025 MotoGP title comeback ‘inspires people to never give up’
57m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 MotoGP awards
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: “We’ll put this bike in the cellar”, "excited to see" what Toprak Razgatlioglu can do
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Moto2 title pressure wasn’t eased on new Honda star after signing MotoGP deal
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Valencia Moto2

More News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher launches fresh attack on Lance Stroll: “Face reality”
2h ago
Lance Stroll
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP 2025’s biggest surprise may well be Aprilia’s next franchise hero
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
Johann Zarco tops 2025 MotoGP falls list with 28 accidents
3h ago
Johann Zarco
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone names ‘chaotic’ F1 team as potential destination for Christian Horner
3h ago
Bernie Ecclestone and Christian Horner
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez names two key figures in MotoGP growth: “If he doesn’t arrive…”
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.