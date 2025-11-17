Moto2 title pressure wasn’t eased on new Honda star after signing MotoGP deal

Diogo Moreira says signing for Honda in MotoGP didn’t change the pressure on him in Moto2

Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Valencia Moto2
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Valencia Moto2
© Gold and Goose

New Moto2 world champion Diogo Moreira says his Honda MotoGP deal did not make his 2025 title fight any less pressured.

The Brazilian rider signed a three-year deal with Honda to step up to MotoGP next season as part of the LCR squad earlier this summer.

He did so when he was third in the standings and 35 points off the lead, after winning the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix.

Moreira took control in the standings after the penultimate round in Portugal, and only needed to outscore Manu Gonzalez by a point in Valencia to clinch his first world title.

Asked if signing a MotoGP deal earlier this year made his Moto2 season more relaxed, he said: “No, at the end the pressure [from MotoGP] was not there.

“I signed for MotoGP, before that I won in Austria.

“And after that I signed for MotoGP. And the results were the same.

“And I was thinking on the Moto2 chapionship. At the moment, I am the winner of the world championship, and tomorrow I will enter a new world.”

Moreira will make his MotoGP riding debut on Tuesday at the post-season Valencia test.

Commenting on his title success in Moto2, Moreira admits he spent the Valencia weekend “thinking too much” about it, which meant he struggled to sleep.

“No, it was difficult to sleep,” he noted.

“But all the weekend was like this, thinking too much. But it’s normal.

“At the end we are fighting for the championship and it’s difficult to stay calm. This morning I woke up feeling super good and confident, and we did it. We need to enjoy this moment.

“This season, it was difficult, because we started very well.

“And after that, we made a drop. Before the summer break, we had the crash in Germany, I had the injury in my arm.

“It was difficult to come back because my nerve was damaged.

“So, it was difficult to come back.

“After that, we reset, we did some different work for the weekend, and I think after Malaysia - between Malaysia and Portimao - was the point, I was talking with the team about the championship and said ‘maybe it’s possible’.”

In this article

Moto2 title pressure wasn’t eased on new Honda star after signing MotoGP deal
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
Isle of Man TT veteran launches new team for 2026 races
33m ago
Conor Cummins, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
Oscar Piastri’s relationship with Lando Norris ‘better than ever’ amid F1 title fight
46m ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez hopes 2025 MotoGP title comeback ‘inspires people to never give up’
57m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 MotoGP awards
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: “We’ll put this bike in the cellar”, "excited to see" what Toprak Razgatlioglu can do
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Moto2 title pressure wasn’t eased on new Honda star after signing MotoGP deal
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing, 2025 Valencia Moto2

More News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher launches fresh attack on Lance Stroll: “Face reality”
2h ago
Lance Stroll
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP 2025’s biggest surprise may well be Aprilia’s next franchise hero
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
Johann Zarco tops 2025 MotoGP falls list with 28 accidents
3h ago
Johann Zarco
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone names ‘chaotic’ F1 team as potential destination for Christian Horner
3h ago
Bernie Ecclestone and Christian Horner
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez names two key figures in MotoGP growth: “If he doesn’t arrive…”
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.