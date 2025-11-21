Nicolo Bulega: “I was nervous, it's your last chance”

Nicolo Bulega admits leaving Moto2 for World Supersport was the “last chance” to save his career.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test

Nicolo Bulega felt “nervous” when he left the grand prix paddock for World Supersport in 2022, knowing it represented the “last chance” to save his career.

After four winless seasons in Moto3 and Moto2, Bulega had already made one big decision by leaving Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team and Academy.

The Italian then spent two more seasons in Moto2 with Gresini, but his results deteriorated even further, finishing just 20th and then 26th in the world championship standings.

Then came an all-or-nothing switch to World Supersport, where Bulega spectacularly revived his career as a podium contender from the opening rounds, then dominated the 2023 campaign.

That brought promotion to WorldSBK with the factory Ducati team, where Bulega won his very first race and has finished runner-up to BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu for the past two years.

“When I went to the Superbike paddock, to Supersport, I was quite nervous,” Bulega said at Valencia.

“Because, honestly, when you go to Supersport, it's your last chance. So you have to use it at 100%.

“I was just thinking, ‘I have to win the championship and then go to Superbike and try to be fast’.

“I did it, and in the last three years I won the Supersport championship, then two times vice world champion in Superbike behind Toprak.

“So, honestly, the last years were very good, and now to come back here with these colours is very nice.”

Bulega returned to grand prix racing as Marc Marquez’s injury replacement at the factory Ducati team for Portimao and Valencia, scoring a point in each appearance before a head-turning eighth place (+0.288s) in Tuesday’s post-race test.

“I will go home with a bigger smile because today we showed that we can improve a lot, so I’m happy for this,” he said.

The 26-year-old will combine his WorldSBK duties with a new Ducati MotoGP test riding role next season. He also has one eye on joining Razgatlioglu as a full-time MotoGP rider in future.

“The dream of every rider is going to MotoGP, also mine,” he added.

Nicolo Bulega: From ‘last chance’ Supersport to MotoGP with Ducati
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals moment he “started to realise” 2025 MotoGP title was his
24m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller explains how Yamaha’s V4 reminds him of Honda, KTM and Ducati
1h ago
Jack Miller, Andrea Dovizioso, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: “I was nervous, it's your last chance”
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
F1 News
Jenson Button reveals reason behind timing of retirement decision
3h ago
Jenson Button has retired from racing
MotoGP News
When does Honda join the MotoGP engine freeze?
4h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test

More News

RR News
Dominic Herbertson gets factory Triumph chance for 2026 Isle of Man TT
5h ago
Dominic Herbertson. Credit: Triumph.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales announces partnership with former MotoGP champion
5h ago
Maverick Vinales with Jorge Lorenzo. Credit: Instagram/Jorge Lorenzo/Maverick Vinales.
F1 News
FIA admits Red Bull exploited ‘weakness’ in F1 cost cap rules
6h ago
Verstappen charged from the pitlane to third
MotoGP News
Two young Portuguese talents tipped for success by Miguel Oliveira
6h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Where Ferrari stand in four-way Las Vegas qualifying battle
7h ago
Hamilton struggled to put a lap together