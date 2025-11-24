Jorge Martin says his “shitty” 2025 MotoGP season “won’t define my career”

Aprilia rider’s 2025 was plagued by injury problems

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin branded his injury-plagued 2025 MotoGP season as a “shitty year”, but insists it “won’t define my career”.

The Spaniard went from the extreme highs of winning his first world title in 2024 with Pramac Ducati to his 2025 with Aprilia beginning on the back of two major injuries.

He missed the opening three rounds before being ruled out until just before the summer break when he crashed heavily during his return at the Qatar Grand Prix.

He returned for a second time at the Czech Grand Prix, having put aside a contract dispute with Aprilia, and made good progress in adapting to the RS-GP in the following rounds.

A season-best fourth came at the Hungarian Grand Prix, hinting at bigger results in the final rounds.

But he suffered a complicated shoulder fracture in a crash at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix sprint, and was forced to sit on the sidelines until the Valencia finale.

Jorge Martin “learned very little” from title-winning MotoGP season

Reflecting on his luckless title defence campaign, Jorge Martin admits he learned more from it than he did in 2024 when he won the championship.

“I learned very little from last year – the year I was crowned champion,” he said.

“From this year, I've learned much more.

“If there's one thing I'm sure of, it's that I'm going to be better, I'm going to compete better, I'm going to eat better, and I'm going to train better.

“This year has given me that, not last year.

“I've learned that I love this sport more than I ever imagined, because after a year like this, I could have waited until February to get back on the bike.

“But this shitty year won't define my career.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

