Aprilia MotoGP technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini says the factory will shift focus from its final 1000cc RS-GP to development of the all-new 850cc MotoGP prototype from April 2026.

The regulation change for the 2027 season includes the reduction in engine capacity, removal of ride-height and holeshot devices, tighter limits on aerodynamics and a switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres.

To help MotoGP manufacturers manage the transition, an engine freeze is in place for those outside the D-concession category, locking the current 1000cc engine specifications for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

“With the other manufacturers, we created the engine freeze regulation, and this helps a lot,” said Sterlacchini.

“Because obviously you stop development for you, but also the others, so you can focus on designing a new project.

“To be honest, we have to concentrate at least for the first 3-4 months of 2026, so until March-April, on the development for 2026.

“The [850cc] engine is already on the way, because the lead time of the engine is huge normally.

“And then in the meantime we are splitting the group of people, to try to address the initial [version] of the 2027 – so that in April we stop the development of 2026 and we start the development of 2027.”

A mutual agreement among manufacturers to avoid track testing 850cc prototypes expired on November 17, paving the way for the first private shakedowns.

So far, KTM is the only manufacturer to release official images of its 850cc engine.

Aprilia won three of the final four grands prix this season on its way to second in the constructors' standings, behind Ducati.

Factory rider Marco Bezzecchi also claimed an RS-GP-best of third in the world championship.