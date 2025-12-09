Jorge Martin has “more love than ever” for MotoGP after wild 2025

One-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin admits he has “more love for the sport than I ever imagined” after his injury-hit and controversial 2025.

The Spaniard joined the factory Aprilia squad for this year as the reigning champion and was seen as the brand’s missing puzzle piece to start fighting for titles.

But Jorge Martin was beset by injury problems in 2025, with four serious incidents forcing him into lengthy recovery periods that meant he only contested seven of the 22 rounds.

On top of this, Martin’s relationship with Aprilia was strained in the summer when he tried to activate a performance clause in his contract to leave for 2026 despite never properly racing the RS-GP.

With Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta warning Martin that he could not sign anywhere else without severing ties with Aprilia first, the latter threatened drawn-out court proceedings.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the summer break and his return at the Czech Grand Prix, Martin confirmed his commitment to the second year of his Aprilia deal.

Jorge Martin “learned very little from victories”

Despite Martin’s woes, Aprilia enjoyed its best season ever, with Marco Bezzecchi winning three grands prix and Raul Fernandez one, as it finished second in the manufacturers' standings.

Speaking with the official MotoGP website, Martin says he has “learned very little” from winning races compared to his struggles this year, but this has only grown his love for racing.

“I really want to give 100%, and I don’t know if I’ll get injured again or crash; I can’t control that,” he said.

“But I can control knowing that I want to be better, and I’m going to do everything possible to get closer to victory again.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve learned very little from victories, but I’ve learned a great deal from these difficult situations.

“I have more love for this sport than I ever imagined.”

Martin admitted after the Valencia test last month that he still “feels like a rookie” when riding the Aprilia, but feels good steps are being made in his adaptation to the RS-GP.