Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega admits the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 World Superbike title wasn’t lessened by his MotoGP debut at the end of the season.

The Italian rider came within touching distance of a maiden World Superbike title in October when he took Toprak Razgatlioglu to the final race of the season.

Nicolo Bulega ultimately lost out to the Turkish superstar, whose third world title comes as he heads to MotoGP next season with Pramac Yamaha.

Due to an injury for Marc Marquez, Bulega was called up by Ducati to replace him for the final two MotoGP rounds of the year, with the former VR46 Academy member scoring points in both events.

Despite this massive moment in his career, Bulega admitted to Italy’s GPOne that it did nothing to lessen his disappointment over losing the World Superbike crown.

“The disappointment of missing out on the world title remains with me, because MotoGP didn’t make me forget the championship,” he said.

“Certainly, the opportunity to race in MotoGP was wonderful, but I keep it as a separate thing.

“Like I said, the disappointment for the title I didn’t win is still there, but it’s gone now, and all that’s left to think about is 2026.”

Remaining in World Superbikes next year alongside his role as a Ducati MotoGP test rider, Bulega is the overwhelming favourite to win the title in 2026.

Bulega says “it’s pointless to hide” this fact, but is wary of the rivals he will face still.

“It pleases me to know that,” he said of his title favourite status.

“In fact, more than pressure, for me, it’s motivation because it means that others think I’m the most complete rider and the one to beat.

“In the end, I think it’s pointless to hide it. But, every year, the situation can change because there are new things, like [Iker] Lecuona with Ducati, [Danilo] Petrucci and [Miguel] Oliveira with BMW.

“That said, nothing is a foregone conclusion.”

Bulega is expected to start testing the 2027 Ducati MotoGP bike in the summer of next year and is currently scheduled to do three outings on it, with the option for more to be discussed.

This is all set to lead Bulega to a race seat with Ducati at one of its teams in 2027.