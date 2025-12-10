Toprak Razgatlioglu admits 2026 MotoGP adaptation may be undone in 2027

Three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu insists “I will find a way” to adapt to MotoGP next year, but accepts he may have to change his style again in 2027.

Pramac Yamaha grabbed headlines in the summer when it announced a deal to finally bring Toprak Razgatlioglu to MotoGP in 2026.

The Turkish superstar, who won his third World Superbike crown in 2025, had flirted with a MotoGP move on several occasions with Yamaha over the years, but has decided now is the time to try.

His MotoGP step comes a year ahead of a switch to Pirelli tyres in the premier class, which is rubber Razgatlioglu is very familiar with from Superbike racing.

He is expected to be a major part of Yamaha’s 2027 bike development, with expectations low on what he can achieve in his rookie season on Michelin rubber.

Razgatlioglu having to change riding style, but may have to go back

Speaking during the FIM Awards last weekend in Switzerland, Razgatlioglu says he is already changing his riding style for the Michelins.

However, he admits that he may have to go back towards his normal riding style when the Pirelli tyres come in.

“I’m very happy to come back here again, because here is very special, especially after getting the title,” he said.

“This is very good for me also, I’ve also met with Marc [Marquez].

“We were talking about MotoGP, especially the MotoGP test.

“But, I’m relaxed. This is a really big challenge for me, but I always try to do my best.

“We will see. I say to everyone, ‘This is a new challenge for me, and I’m also really open to learn’.

“This bike is completely different to the Superbike, I know. And I’m changing my style a little bit.

“But, only for one year, because in 2027 Pirelli is coming, and maybe for that time I will need to come back to my style again. But we will see. I think I will find a way.”

Razgatlioglu put in an impressive performance during his public test debut in Valencia last month, as he ended the day top rookie and around 1.3s off the best pace.

