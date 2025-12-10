The Pramac Yamaha MotoGP squad is set to be the first team to unveil its 2026 livery, as it announces a January date for its launch event.

The Italian outfit will enter its second year as a Yamaha satellite, having partnered with the Japanese brand for the 2025 season.

Previously, it was a long-term partner of Ducati, with Pramac winning the 2024 title with factory Desmosedicis with Jorge Martin.

Pramac had an option to remain with Ducati beyond 2024, but elected to partner with Yamaha after Marc Marquez publicly turned down a works bike with the outfit in order to push for a factory team seat instead.

Its first year with Yamaha machinery was a difficult one, as it struggled to last in the teams’ standings with just 125 points.

Fielding Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira, it managed a best result of fifth at the Americas Grand Prix, courtesy of the former.

For 2026, it has refreshed its line-up, with Pramac grabbing headlines in the summer when it agreed a deal to bring three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu to MotoGP.

Razgatlioglu will partner with Miller, who has been retained to help spearhead the development of Yamaha’s new V4 bike.

Pramac has now announced that Razgatlioglu will appear in team colours officially for the first time alongside Miller on 13 January 2026 in a launch event at the Accademia Musicale Della Chigiana, in Siena, Italy.

This makes Pramac currently the first team to unveil its colours for the new season.

Ducati has confirmed its launch event for 19 January, while Gresini will do so on 31 January in Kuala Lumpur just a few days before pre-season testing begins.

Razgatlioglu made his public MotoGP test debut in Valencia last month, where he was just 1.3s off the best pace and the leading rookie.

Yamaha will be the only manufacturer with rank D concessions in 2026, meaning Razgatlioglu will be able to test more during the season.

He will have extra days in Malaysia at the end of January as part of the Sepang shakedown, which is open to test riders, rookies and rank D concession riders.