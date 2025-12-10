MotoGP 2026: Every team’s launch date

The 2026 MotoGP season will see its first track action at the beginning of February with the first of two pre-season tests this winter.

The season itself will begin on 27 February to 1 March with the Thai Grand Prix, which will be round one of 22 in 2026.

With the 2026 season fast approaching, teams have already started putting their launch dates in the diary.

Below is the full list of when and where each of the 11 MotoGP teams will hold their 2026 season launches.

Prima Pramac Racing Yamaha

13 January - Accademia Musicale Della Chigiana, Italy

The Pramac Yamaha squad is currently slated to be the first team on the MotoGP grid to hold its launch event in 2026.

The satellite Yamaha outfit will unveil its colours for the new season on 13 January in Siena, which will mark three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu’s first official event as a MotoGP rider in team colours.

The Turkish superstar, who will partner Jack Miller in 2026, made his public test debut in November in Valencia, but did so on a completely bare M1 due to his contractual obligations to BMW.

Pramac will also unveil its Moto2 team colours at the event.

Ducati Lenovo Team

19 January - Madonna di Campiglio, Italy

Ducati’s now traditional pre-season launch event will take place on 19 January in Italy at the Madonna di Campiglio ski resort.

The multi-day event not only sees Ducati unveil the colours of its bikes for the new season, but also brings its riders and the media together for skiing activities.

Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia will once again present the new colours for Ducati’s factory team for the 2026 season, as it looks to see out the 1000cc era with another world title following the former’s triumph in 2025.

Gresini Racing Ducati

31 January - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Gresini Ducati squad will pull the wraps off its 2026 livery during an event in Kuala Lumpur on the eve of the first pre-season test.

The team, who will field 2025 championship runner-up Alex Marquez and 2025’s rookie of the year Fermin Alddeguer again, will hold its launch event on 31 January in the Malaysian capital.

This article will be updated with more team launch dates when available

