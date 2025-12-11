F1 hero highlights “exceptional” Marc Marquez trait after 2025 MotoGP title

Double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso believes Marc Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP title is “exceptional” and that his achievement “is within the reach of very few”.

After a six-year drought, the 32-year-old Ducati rider won his seventh MotoGP title after dominating the 2025 season with 11 grand prix wins and 14 sprint victories.

It was the culmination of five long years trying to get back to the top for the Spaniard, following the serious arm injury in 2020 and subsequent struggles with Honda in the ensuing years up to his departure in 2023.

Marc Marquez now sits second all-time of race winners in MotoGP and is just one title away from matching Giacomo Agostini’s record of eight in the premier class.

Alonso hails Marquez for not “losing an ounce of grit”

In a new DAZN documentary, two-time F1 world champion and MotoGP fan Fernando Alonso believes Marquez is “exceptional” for never losing his drive through difficult periods.

“It's exceptional, because apart from the natural talent he may have as a driver, you have to have mental strength and discipline beyond the norm,” he said.

“There's no such thing as a 'normal' person; that's why I say it's exceptional, that he can go five years without winning a title and not lose an ounce of grit, competitive spirit, and of course, talent.

“And always wanting to improve. Improving on a world champion's version is very difficult.

“Getting it into your head and having the discipline to improve yourself every day to improve on that version, I think, only a few people can do that.

“That’s why I think what Marc has done this year is within the reach of very few.”

Marquez won the 2025 title with Ducati with five rounds to spare before suffering a season-ending injury at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Initially not requiring surgery, Marquez had an operation a week after suffering the injury.

Despite missing the final four rounds of the campaign, Marquez was still 78 points clear of the rest of the field.

His recovery is progressing well and he is expected to be able to take part in the first pre-season test of 2026 in Malaysia at the beginning of February.