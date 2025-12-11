Ban on controversial aero development set to be delayed to 2027

A ban on ‘leg wings’, first introduced by Aprilia during the 2025 MotoGP season, looks set to be delayed until 2027, following initial reports of a 2026 abolition.

As the final year of the current rules cycle approaches, aerodynamic development is at its most advanced in MotoGP.

Aprilia moved the goalposts again in 2025 when it introduced wings positioned behind the legs of riders, with Honda later copying this concept in the second half of the season.

A few weeks ago, Motor Sport magazine reported that a surprise proposal was submitted to the Grand Prix Commission in a move to ban the wings on safety grounds.

The fear is that the leg wings could lead to a rider getting caught on them during a fall, which could lead to greater injury.

Any rule change must receive unanimous approval from the manufacturers, though this stipulation is not required if an amendment to the regulations is made on safety grounds.

The proposal was for a new exclusion zone on the bodywork of bikes outside of a tapered area that started 800mm forward of the rear tyre, and 300mm in width, which extended back to the current maximum limit of 450mm (at 500mm from the tyre).

However, this change to the rules now looks set to be delayed to 2027, according to the Spanish edition of Motorsport.

It is understood that Aprilia and Honda opposed the regulation change.

The 2027 season will see a major reset on aerodynamic regulations as part of the shift to 850cc bikes, making a ban on ‘leg wings’ more likely then.

Both Aprilia and Honda made significant gains with its motorcycles in 2025, though that being wholly attributed to the ‘leg wings’ would be unfair.

However, when one manufacturer makes technical advancements that coincide with strong results, it forces the others to react.

While the safety issue is pertinent, resistance from rival manufacturers over ‘leg wings’ was also likely borne out of a desire not to sink more money into aero development on the eve of a major regulations shift.