MotoGP ‘leg wings’ to be banned next season?
Leg wings could be banned from MotoGP from the start of the 2026 season.
Winglets positioned behind a rider’s legs - first seen on the Aprilia RS-GP and later adopted by Honda - could be outlawed in MotoGP as early as next season.
According to Motor Sport magazine, a surprise proposal has been submitted to the Grand Prix Commission to ban the so-called leg wings on safety grounds.
No injuries have been reported due to the presence of the wings but if the rule amendment is submitted as a safety issue, it can be passed without requiring unanimity among the five manufacturers.
The proposal introduces a new bodywork exclusion zone outside a tapered area beginning 800mm forward of the rear tyre, with a width of 300mm, and extending back to the current maximum limit of 450mm (at 500mm from the tyre):
The proposal suggests the mid-bike winglets could be banned immediately. However, with the Valencia test - technically the start of the 2026 ‘season’ - already complete, and widespread aerodynamic changes already planned for 2027, any ‘leg wing’ ban could be rolled over to the 850cc era.