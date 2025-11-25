MotoGP ‘leg wings’ to be banned next season?

Leg wings could be banned from MotoGP from the start of the 2026 season.

Aprilia 'leg wings'. 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
Winglets positioned behind a rider’s legs - first seen on the Aprilia RS-GP and later adopted by Honda - could be outlawed in MotoGP as early as next season.

According to Motor Sport magazine, a surprise proposal has been submitted to the Grand Prix Commission to ban the so-called leg wings on safety grounds.

No injuries have been reported due to the presence of the wings but if the rule amendment is submitted as a safety issue, it can be passed without requiring unanimity among the five manufacturers.

Honda with 'leg wings', 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
The proposal introduces a new bodywork exclusion zone outside a tapered area beginning 800mm forward of the rear tyre, with a width of 300mm, and extending back to the current maximum limit of 450mm (at 500mm from the tyre):

Current MotoGP rules - new tapered area highlighted in yellow.
The proposal suggests the mid-bike winglets could be banned immediately. However, with the Valencia test - technically the start of the 2026 ‘season’ - already complete, and widespread aerodynamic changes already planned for 2027, any ‘leg wing’ ban could be rolled over to the 850cc era.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

