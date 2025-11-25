It was an almost immediate realisation for Marc Marquez that his brother, Alex Marquez, would be among his biggest MotoGP rivals in 2025, but the two needed a conversation after their battle at the Thai Grand Prix.

Ducati Lenovo’s Marquez would go on to win his ninth world title in 2025, his seventh in MotoGP, and his first since 2019.

It was a season that stood out for the Marquez family beyond simply the results for Marc, though, as Alex Marquez enjoyed the best season of his premier class career with three grand prix wins, two Sprint wins, and a silver medal in the final championship standings.

The first round in Thailand already saw the two battle it out for victory, albeit in strange circumstances as Marc Marquez was forced to cede position to Alex Marquez mid-race in an effort to increase his front tyre pressure for legality concerns.

But it was the Gresini rider’s pace there and the battle between them that led the two to speak after the race about the battles waiting in their future.

“I already understood after the Thailand race that Alex [Marquez] will be super-fast during all the season,” Marc Marquez told MotoGP.com.

“I was thinking on the bike ‘Where can I overtake him [Alex Marquez], I don’t want to do any mistakes.’

“Then, when I arrived at home, I said ‘We cannot compete like this.’

“I said ‘We are brothers, we have a lot of respect for each other, but this is racing; then, if something happens – because can happen, you can overtake another rider and lose the front – we are brothers and tomorrow is another day. Do you agree? I’m agree.’ And shake the hand.

“We had two options: fight and create some tension between me and Alex; or be closer than ever.

“Both of us, we chose to be closer than ever, but it was not something we talked, it was like [a] feeling. We helped each other, he’s helping me and I’m helping him, and this year we did something amazing in the history of MotoGP.”