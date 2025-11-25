Miguel Oliveira in “no rush” over MotoGP test role as BMW move begins

Miguel Oliveira says there is no urgency to secure a MotoGP test-riding deal, insisting his first priority is to establish a strong relationship with the BMW WorldSBK team.

After seven seasons in MotoGP - with KTM, Ducati and Yamaha machinery - the Portuguese rider is switching paddocks for 2026, trading places with reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who joins Pramac Yamaha.

However, Oliveira is hoping to be back on a MotoGP prototype at some stage next season, with interest from Aprilia in a test-riding role alongside Lorenzo Savadori for the new 850cc rules in 2027.

“It's not up to Aprilia entirely, or to me,” Oliveira said late in the season.

“I don't think there's that much of a rush because plans to test are probably not going to be a reality until mid-season next year.”

Mid-season is when most factories are expected to make a crossover from development of the soon-to-be-extinct 1000cc bikes to future 850cc prototypes.

Following his final MotoGP race at Valencia, Crash.net asked the five-time KTM MotoGP race winner if there is still a chance of a test riding deal:

“I would like to say so. We’ll see. There’s still plenty of time. I have to get to know the [WorldSBK] team, start building a good relationship and set priorities. Then we’ll see.”

Oliveira, who raced for Aprilia with RNF/Trackhouse in 2023-2024, will make his WorldSBK debut during testing at Jerez later this week.