Pedro Acosta on watching new MotoGP winners emerge: “It is what it is”

Pedro Acosta says he is riding in the “best moment” of his career.

Fermin Aldeguer, Pedro Acosta, Raul Fernandez
Two young Spanish riders, Fermin Aldeguer and Raul Fernandez, became MotoGP race winners for the first time in 2025.

Meanwhile, countryman Pedro Acosta’s quest for a premier-class win will go into a third season.

The Red Bull KTM rider admitted that frustration tainted his early-season results, before regrouping and becoming a consistent podium challenger from Brno onwards.

“It is what it is,” Acosta, a former Moto3 and Moto2 world champion, said of other riders taking their first wins before him.

“At the end, I want to be [winning] also. I think I'm riding… in my best moment. I'm not making stupid mistakes. I'm not losing focus. I'm always in the top five.

“I'm finding this consistency. But in the box, we know what is [still] missing.”

Gresini Ducati rookie Aldeguer took his first MotoGP victory ahead of Acosta at Mandalika, with Trackhouse Aprilia's Fernandez standing on the top step of the podium at Phillip Island.

As well as Indonesia, Acosta was a Sunday runner-up in Hungary and Malaysia.

However, he came closest to taking the chequered flag first in the penultimate Portimao Sprint race, where he lost out by just 0.120s to Alex Marquez.

“We need something that will give us a bit more performance. We know that Ducati is still at the top,” Acosta continued.

“We know Aprilia is now the second manufacturer in the championship and we know that Honda is pushing a lot to come back.

“Now the [KTM] factory has to make a push. We are not missing that much, but… Now it's my moment to be precise about everything I need to be fast.

“I'm gaining more experience than in any other moment of my life. For this, I'm becoming a better guy anyway.”

Acosta’s strong second-half campaign - bettered only by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi - saw him rise from 13th after COTA to equal KTM’s best yet riders' championship position of fourth.

He then signed off his 2025 track activities with a close fifth place (+0.208s) and top KTM at the Valencia test.

Valencia MotoGP Test: Fastest lap time vs 'Average' lap time for each rider (slow laps excluded).
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

