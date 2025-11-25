Fabio Quartararo’s “winning bike” quest: “Sepang super important”

Winless for the past three and a half seasons, Fabio Quartararo has made no secret of his high expectations for next year’s new Yamaha V4 MotoGP machine.

“I need a fast bike. I need to feel that it’s a winning bike and that I can fight for top 3 and top 5 in every single Sprint, and every single GP,” the 2021 world champion said towards the tail end of the Inline M1’s final season.

“It’s really clear from my side. It’s going to be difficult… It’s what I need. I spent many years struggling but now I want a winning bike.”

After failing to feel much progress from the V4 prototype at Misano, Quartararo was able to lap 0.554s from the top - albeit in 15th place - at the Valencia test.

That was despite engine performance being held back. But big changes are expected between Valencia and the opening 2026 tests at Sepang when, in the words of test rider Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha will create the ‘real’ V4.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“For Valencia, I know the bike will still not be completely ready,” Quartararo acknowledged.

“February [at Sepang], the bike will almost be the one we’ll race.

“I think it’s going to be super important to have what I want in the Sepang test.”

The Sepang Shakedown test, which Yamaha race riders are eligible to enter due to the factory’s D concession status, runs from January 29-31.

The Official test, for all MotoGP riders, then takes place from February 3-5.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT