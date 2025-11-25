Why Luca Marini had the fewest MotoGP crashes: "I can save it"

Luca Marini, who suffered the fewest falls of any full-time MotoGP rider this season, has credited Honda’s “friendly” front end and technical improvements to the rear of the RC213V.

Although sidelined for three rounds due to a serious injuries from a mid-season superbike testing crash, Marini didn’t fall during a grand prix weekend until round 20 at Sepang.

The HRC rider finished the season with just three official accidents, a tally beaten only by wild-card and replacement riders.

“I have a very good feeling with the bike,” Marini explained.

“Every time I'm pushing at the limit, but when I lose the front, I can save it, because the Honda gives me a very good feeling in this way. It's much better compared to the bike in the past.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“You cannot see me on TV because I'm still too much in the back, but I risk crashing many times. But as I said, it's like a friendly bike in this area, especially for the front, and I can save it many times.”

Marini added that the risk of rear-end highsides had been reduced ‘technically’.

“About the rear - because in the past with Honda you could crash also with the rear tyre, with the highside - we improved something technically on the bike that allowed us to solve this problem.

“If you make a big mistake, you can still crash, but we did a very big step forward in this area, and the bike is now much more easy and friendly to ride, also in the rear.”

However, Marini’s almost mistake-free season contrasted with the fortunes of several other Honda riders.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

LCR’s Johann Zarco topped the MotoGP falls list with 28 accidents, with Marini’s HRC team-mate Joan Mir fifth on the list with 22 accidents, although not all of the accidents were their own fault.

Zarco’s rookie team-mate Somkiat Chantra, who missed five rounds due to injury, fell eight times.

Marini crashed nine times in his rookie 2021 MotoGP season for VR46 Ducati, then seven times in 2022 and a peak of 16 in 2023. He fell just four times during his debut 2024 Honda season.

The races Marini missed due to the Suzuka testing accident probably cost him the chance to beat Zarco to twelfth and top Honda rider in the world championship, finishing the season just six points behind the Le Mans winner.